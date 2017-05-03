22°
News

Flood victims caught in grip of housing crisis

Mitchell Crawley | 3rd May 2017 4:41 PM
Mum Jodie Mullis, with Mick Fielding, Rhianon, 5, and Gemma, 3, of Murwullumbah, need to find a place to live after their home was flooded.
Mum Jodie Mullis, with Mick Fielding, Rhianon, 5, and Gemma, 3, of Murwullumbah, need to find a place to live after their home was flooded. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE hardest part about losing her home, says Jodie Mulliss, is considering what it's doing to her two little girls.

Gemma is just three-years-old and her sister, Rhianon, five.

The Murwillumbah mum has shifted her young family nine times since the disaster washed through the Greenhills Caravan Park, their home for more than a year, in the early hours of March 31.

For the past two weeks authorities have found them crisis accommodation at a Ballina caravan park, but they face an uncertain future from Friday with no assurances offered beyond then.

"I've tried to keep myself as strong as I can for them,” the 33-year-old said.

"Little Gemma, she often asks 'when can we go home?'.

"Rhianon, she doesn't want to go back to school. She's been crying about it every day since it's gone back, says she doesn't want to go because she doesn't know where I'll be when she's at school, which breaks my heart. I thought, 'well, I'm not going to send her until she's comfortable knowing where I am'.

"She questions everything, every phone call I take, she questions. She asks, 'why can't we have a house with a backyard mummy?'.”

Graeme Bolton from the South Murwillumbah Caravan park with one of the destroyed caravans when the area flood after the Tweed River broke its banks last Thusday.
Graeme Bolton from the South Murwillumbah Caravan park with one of the destroyed caravans when the area flood after the Tweed River broke its banks last Thusday. SCOTT POWICK

The girls' dad, Mick, who had employment in Murwillumbah before the flood, has been without work since. He has been staying with them, supporting as best as he can.

The young mum said she gets a sick feeling in her stomach when she worries about having nowhere to go, and that Housing NSW has offered a longer-term place at Kyogle, but was concerned about the affect leaving their home town, Rhianon's school, their friends and community, might have on the girls after all they'd been through.

"My worry is being in a happy environment for them to feel comfortable,” she said.

"Little Gemma, she still had a nap in the afternoons when we were at the cabin. But now, since the floods, she won't have a sleep unless I put her in the car, and I guess that's because the car's her safe place now.”

Ms Mullis, who is unemployed, spent one of the April long weekends with her family in a tent at Chinderah's Scout Hall. She claimed it was because Housing NSW told her they were unable to offer accommodation.

She has searched the Tweed for accommodation for comparable rent to the cabin at Grenhills Caravan Park but has not been able to find anything.

One offer she has is space for a caravan at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, on their property at Tygalgah. According to Ms Mulliss, some of the other Greenhills Caravan Park residents are staying there, but she has no caravan.

Australian Prime Minister Mr Malcolm Turnbull MP chats with Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliott MP, NSW State Premier Gladys Berejiklian. and State Member for Lismore Thomas George at the SES and Rural Fire Service Centre at Murwillumbah about the disaster struck township of Murwillumbah after heavy rain caused the Tweed River to break its banks and flood the Town.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News
Australian Prime Minister Mr Malcolm Turnbull MP chats with Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliott MP, NSW State Premier Gladys Berejiklian. and State Member for Lismore Thomas George at the SES and Rural Fire Service Centre at Murwillumbah about the disaster struck township of Murwillumbah after heavy rain caused the Tweed River to break its banks and flood the Town.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News SCOTT POWICK

The State Government takes on the housing crisis

Lismore MP Thomas George has promised "no one will be put out on the street” and the State Government will continue to offer crisis accommodation to people displaced due to the disaster.

"My word (we've been talking with our government),” he said. "Since the flood it's been continual. It's not the funding that's the problem, it's finding a place to be able to (build) it, and then we have to go through a process, so it won't happen overnight but we are certainly trying to find a long-term solution to this aspect of this major disaster.

"No one will be put out on the street, let me assure you of that.”

NSW Labor Opposition Leader Luke Foley this week suggested a Flood Package for the North Coast.

One key part of it called for a "one-off $2.5 million special fund to construct and/or adapt crisis accommodation for homeless in the region”.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot backed the move and called on Premier Gladys Berejiklian and state Nationals MPs Geoff Provest and Thomas George to urgently adopt Labor's comprehensive package.

But Mr George said the government had money ready for the project but the problem was finding a suitable, non flood-prone, site.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten speak about the Category C announcement in Murwillumbah.
Richmond MP Justine Elliot and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten speak about the Category C announcement in Murwillumbah. Aisling Brennan

"We've got this (housing) problem in Murwillumbah that has been enhanced due to the flood but, like Geoff (Provest), this problem is in my electorate and we've been making representations and making sure that they are housed in the meantime,” he said.

"But no one has got a solution. It's not as if we can take over another place and take them out of the crisis accommodation and put them into it... You need a block of ground and it has to be in a non-flood area. This is why everyone is at their wits end at the moment trying to find a solution to the problem.”

More social housing

A spokesperson for the Department of Family and Community Services said the government had responded to the demand for social housing in the Northern Rivers area by providing 20 additional homes in the past 12 months in the Tweed Local Government Area.

"There has been a greater than normal demand for temporary accommodation across the Northern Rivers district as a result of the recent floods,” the spokesperson said.

"FACS staff opened 10 evacuation centres at the start of the floods and worked alongside more than 200 volunteers to keep the centres in Banora, Bilambil, Kingscliff, Murwillumbah, Mullumbimby, Ocean Shores, Lismore and Ballina running.

"In the immediate aftermath of the floods, accommodation assistance was provided to 1,295 people, including 647 in evacuation centres and 648 in commercial facilities.

"In addition, FACS has also been able to assist a dozen families who lost everything in the floods, with no immediate prospect of returning to their former home, into long term accommodation.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  agape chinderah cyclone debbie geoff provest housing crisis justine elliot thomas george tweed flood tweed flood 2017 you have a friend

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Tweed Gig Guide: Get ready to howl

Tweed Gig Guide: Get ready to howl

Wolfmother to rock the Tweed on Saturday night

Flood victims caught in grip of housing crisis

Mum Jodie Mullis, with Mick Fielding, Rhianon, 5, and Gemma, 3, of Murwullumbah, need to find a place to live after their home was flooded.

Jodie and her two little girls are the face of housing crisis

Sprint star's golden trip to Sydney

Tynan Neveceral with his two gold, one silver and a bronze medal from the Australian Little Athletics Championships in Sydney.

"I surprised myself that my acrobatic skills were so good”

Council reopens three flood damaged roads

A large percentage of the existing bridge could be reused at Byrrill Creek to reduce construction times.

Drivers can now use Byrrill Creek bridge, Manns Rd and Urliup Rd.

Local Partners

Council reopens three flood damaged roads

Byrrill Creek bridge, Manns Rd and Urliup Rd now open to traffic with caution.

Global Care lend a helping hand to Tumbulgum

HELP IS HERE: Global Care group helped out with the big clean-up in Tumbulgum after the floods.

The blue crew show support to the flood damaged village.

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Deborah Conway's old meets new for Good Times

Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier will share Good Times at Twin Towns in June.

APIA Good Times Tour 2017

Tweed gig guide: Swing for Saturday

The Beatles Swing plays Twin Towns on Saturday.

A big week of gigs ahead

Tweed Gig Guide: Get ready to howl

Wolfmother to rock the Tweed on Saturday night

LIVE: Nine star Erin Molan caught up in ugly AVO battle

Kelly Landry arrives to the Downing Centre court in Sydney.

Anthony Bell has denied attacking his estranged wife

GREAT START: Splendour VIP passes raise more than $23,000

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser had a successful first day

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

I do know you can’t spell one without an “I”.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

Footy Show star Erin Molan dragged into AVO battle

Erin Molan thanks skipper Anthony Bell after the Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Mark Evans Source:News Corp Australia

“I thought their relationship was odd.”

Tranquil Over 55&#39;s Living

24/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 2 1 $340,000 ...

Located in a private over 55's enclave surrounded by serene manicured gardens, this immaculately presented villa is ready for the new owners to move in and enjoy a...

Prime Kingscliff Hill Position with Plenty of Potential

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY MAY 6TH 1:00 - 1:30PM This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north over Cook Island and sunset views of Mt...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $790,000 ...

Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a charming village atmosphere and only 16 minutes to Southern...

Solid Family Home on a 1,489m2 Block with an In-Ground Pool

19 Federation Drive, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 2 $600,000 ...

This spacious brick and tile family home rests on a 1,489m2 block in a quiet cul-de-sac. Its elevated position and well-manicured, landscaped gardens provide a...

Great Buying Just 3km&#39;s from the White Sand of Currumbin Alley

4 Roker Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 3 2 1 Price Range...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS FRIDAY 21ST APRIL 4:00 - 4:30PM OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 10:00 - 10:30AM This low maintenance, brick and tile...

This large family residence presents an immediate impression of size and ease of family living

181 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $695,000

All four bedrooms are large in size with built-in robes, ceiling fans and are dressed in neutral tones. The stylish two-pac kitchen is a chef's dream with its'...

Single Level, Low Maintenance Living approx 1.5km from Kirra Beach

2/36 Bambaroo Crescent, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $419,000

This three bedroom, brick and tile rear duplex offers a low maintenance lifestyle in popular 'Endless Summer Estate'. Approximately 1.5 kilometres from the...

Split Level Family Home In A Prestigious Address

27 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 3 1 2 $629,000

- Generous layout with well defined living and dining zones - Covered alfresco entertaining terrace with captivating views - Well equipped kitchen has ample...

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $365,000

This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and just a short stroll to cafes, restaurants and all that...

A Massive 1035m2 block offering Space, Peace and Privacy

18 Fir Street, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 $460,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS THURSDAY 4 MAY 4:30 - 5:00PM OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 6 MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM Adjoining a large, grassy reserve at the end of...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!