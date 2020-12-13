FLOOD WARNING: BOM advise possible flooding of Tweed River

DON’T DRIVE IN FLOODWATER: The SES advise if it’s flooded, forget it. The SES said never ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.

DON’T DRIVE IN FLOODWATER: The SES advise if it’s flooded, forget it. The SES said never ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.

AS SEVERE weather conditions sweep the region, a Minor to Moderate Flood Warning has been issued for the Tweed River at Tumbulgum.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued this warning at 7:34am EDT on Sunday December 13.

BOM said this is Flood Warning Number 3.

On social media BOM advised of higher flood levels forecast for Tumbulgum this morning with a moderate peak (1.8 metres) is expected in the Tweed River at Tumbulgum around 11am, with the high tide and minor flooding now expected at Chinderah.

“Moderate flooding is expected along the Tweed River at Tumbulgum on this morning, forecasts have been raised to reflect higher than expected tides observed at the entrance to the Tweed river. Minor flooding is expected at Chinderah,” BOM said.

“River levels at Murwillumbah are expected to remain below minor levels.”

BOM also warned a very heavy rainfall was recorded across the Tweed River overnight Saturday, with some easing observed this morning. River levels along the Tweed River at Uki, Oxley River at Eungella and the Rouse River at Chillingham peaked this morning.

Further heavy rainfall is forecast for today into Monday.

A Flood Watch and Severe Weather Warning are current for the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast.

Tweed River

Moderate flooding is likely along the Tweed River at Tumbulgum.

Minor flooding is expected at Chinderah. Levels are Murwillumbah are expected to remain below minor.

A moderate peak (1.8 metres) is expected in the Tweed River at Tumbulgum around 11am Sunday, with the high tide.

Further rises are possible later today and Monday.

Chinderah

A minor peak (1.3 metres) is expected in the Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) around 09:00am Sunday, with the high tide. Further rises are possible later today and Monday.

Flood Safety Advice

In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately.

If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.

Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.

Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.

Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.

For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au

RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com

Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/northcoast.shtml

Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/

Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/

BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW

Latest River Heights

LocationHeight of River (m) TendencyDate/Time of Observation

Tweed River at Uki4.60Falling07:23 AM Sun 13/12/20

Oxley River at Eungella4.18Falling07:24 AM Sun 13/12/20

Rous River at Chillingham3.64Steady06:16 AM Sun 13/12/20

Rous River at Boat Harbour5.89Rising07:19 AM Sun 13/12/20

Tweed River at Tumbulgum1.24Rising07:25 AM Sun 13/12/20

Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) 1.21Rising07:24 AM Sun 13/12/20

This advice is also available by dialling 1300 659 210.

Warning, rainfall and river information are available at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood.

The latest weather forecast is available at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/forecasts.