Flood warning issued for the Wilson River

File photo: A minor flood warning has been issued for the Wilson River. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

File photo: A minor flood warning has been issued for the Wilson River. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Minor flooding is possible along the Wilsons River at Lismore Wednesday morning.

Moderate to heavy rainfall has been recorded across the Wilsons River catchment in the past 24 hours.

The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) may peak near the minor flood level (4.20m) around 11am Wednesday.

People upstream of the Rowing Club River Gauge should allow for a level at least 1⁄2 metre

higher than the gauge reading due to the flood slope.

Residents and businesses in the Lismore Basin may experience localised flash flooding prior to river rises.

A number of low lying rural roads will be flooded.

Based on the prediction provided by the Bureau of Meteorology it is expected the following

locations will be affected:

At Lismore:

Minor is at 4.2m (Rowing Club Gauge)

Low lying farmland and rural properties

Hensley Car Park next to Sportspower near Fawcett’s Bridge

Lower Rowing Club Car Park

Bridge St next to McKenzie Park in North Lismore

Orion St near Simes Bridge

Simes Bridge

Bridge Street at Slater Creek

Trinity College Car Park on Brunswick St

What you need to do:

People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding need to consider the following:

If your property/business is at risk of inundation, please raise movable items, such as

furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top

Secure outside belongings and before leaving; turn off the power, water and take essential

medicines and clothes with you

Monitor emergency warnings and severe weather updates

Never drive, ride or walk through flood water

Farmers are advised to monitor equipment and livestock and should move machinery,

livestock, pumps and fodder including waste and chemical containers to well above

predicted flood levels.

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple-0 (000) immediately.