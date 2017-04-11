Flood washes away everything weeks before birth of baby

Brendan Green is devastated after losing all his belongings and property due to heavy flooding

WHLE the floods have devastated thousands of homes across the Tweed, South Murwillumbah resident Brendan Green is coming to terms with losing everything only three weeks before his first child is due.

"We've lost so much stuff that I don't know what I've lost,” Mr Green said.

"We lost the bassinet so someone gave us a new one of those. My mum's gone on Facebook and people have donated brand new mattresses.”

Mr Green said while it had been hard to lose everything, he's been trying to keep the spirits high within his own street, blasting The Rolling Stones through his stereo.

"I put some music on to try to lighten everyone's spirit,” he said.

"We put it on the Thursday and that just lifted everyone.”

Mr Green said in the 12 years he's lived in South Murwillumbah, he'd never seen water break the levee.