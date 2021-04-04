Flood watch issued for North Coast rivers

Minor flooding is possible for the Tweed, Brunswick and Wilsons River from Monday.

Heavy rainfall associated with a deepening low pressure trough off the northern coast has the

potential to cause minor flooding in parts of the Northern Rivers early next week.

The catchments likely to be impacted are saturated from recent rainfall, which increases the risk of flooding.

River rises are expected in the flood watch catchments in response to the forecast rain and

minor flooding may develop from Monday. Flood Classes (minor, moderate, major) are only

defined for catchments where the Bureau provides a flood warning service.

Localised flooding and disruption to some transport routes are possible.

What we are expecting:

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Tweed and Rouse Rivers minor flooding

Brunswick River and Marshalls Creek minor flooding

Wilsons River minor flooding

Minor flood levels

Low-lying areas next to water courses are inundated. Minor roads may be closed and low-level bridges submerged. In urban areas inundation may affect some backyards and buildings below the floor level as well as bicycle and pedestrian paths. In rural areas removal of stock and equipment may be required.

What you need to do: