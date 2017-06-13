Flood watch issued for Tweed River

A car drives through floodwaters at Mooball St, Murwillumbah as a dog watches on. Remember, if it's flooded, forget it.

A WARNING of heavy rain and thunderstorms which may lead to flash flooding has been issued for the Northern Rivers by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The warning, issued at 4.38am today, includes the Tweed Shire region, with the Tweed River placed on a minor to moderate flood watch.

The Bureau said a low pressure system had developed within a trough off the far southern Queensland and northern NSW coasts, generating showers, expected to be heavy at times.

The system is expected to extend throughout the day and into early Wednesday, gradually easing on the Mid North Coast as it shifts northward over the coast.

Rainfall totals in excess of 200mm have fallen in the last 72 hours to 4am today over these districts. Up to 100-150mm further may fall in parts of the Northern Rivers district over the next two days.

Rainfall observations may be accessed at: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/

Severe weather warning issued by the BOM at 4.38am on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Bureau of Meteorology

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Byron Bay, Ballina, Casino, Kyogle, Yamba, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

Over the last 72 hours to 4am Tuesday morning, Mullumbimby has recorded about 291mm, Terania Creek 263mm and Goonengerry about 252mm of rain.

Minor flood warnings are current for the Brunswick and Richmond/Wilsons River Valleys.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11am Tuesday.

For road information contact your Tweed Shire Council or visit the myroadinfo.com.au website or for main roads call the Roads Maritime Service on 132 701.