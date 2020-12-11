FLOOD WATCH: Some local rivers may hit moderate flood level

The Northern Rivers is already copping plenty of rain.

A FLOOD watch has been issued for the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast catchment areas.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's warning, flooding is likely in the area.

"A developing coastal trough is forecast to bring widespread rainfall to the Mid North Coast today," BoM states.

"This weather system, and the rain, is then expected to track northwards on Saturday.

"Periods of intense rainfall are likely tonight and into Saturday.

"A coastal low may develop off the coast of southeast Queensland from Sunday bringing intense rainfall and flooding to Northern Rivers and a return of heavy rainfall to the Mid North Coast catchments.

"At this stage, riverine response to this rain is not expected until Saturday.

"High water levels due to spring tides are also forecast over the next few days, which adds to the risk of flooding in lower tidal areas.

"A Severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, has been issued for the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers.

"The weather system is expected to cause riverine flooding for the catchments listed from Saturday."

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Tweed and Rouse Rivers: Minor to moderate flooding

Brunswick River and Marshalls Creek: Minor flooding

Wilsons River: Minor to moderate flooding

Richmond River: Minor to moderate flooding

Orara River: Minor to moderate flooding

Coffs Coast: Minor flooding

Bellinger and Kalang Rivers: Minor to major flooding

Nambucca River: Minor to moderate flooding

Hastings River: Minor flooding.

For the latest flood and weather warnings see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/