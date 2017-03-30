FLOOD WRAP: Thousands evacuated, river to peak on high tide

A car drives through floodwaters at Mooball St, Murwillumbah as a dog watches on. Remember, if it's flooded, forget it.

WHAT WE KNOW:

40,000 Tweed residents affected, 17,000 properties

3 evacuations centres in Tweed, at Murwillumbah, Kingscliff and Banora Point

Major flooding expected tonight at Murwillumbah with peak at high tide around midnight

Evacuation orders in place at South Murwillumbah, Condong, Tumbulgum, Chinderah, Fingal Head, Kingscliff, Bilambil, South Tweed, West Tweed.

THOUSANDS of residents across the Tweed have been ordered to evacuate their homes and thousands more are isolated, as ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie continues to wreak havoc across the region.

As of 9pm tonight, three evacuation centres had been opened across the Tweed, including at Murwillumbah's Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Kingscliff TAFE and Banora Point High School as communities brace for a sleepless night with heavy rain continuing to fall.

The NSW SES Richmond Tweed command has ordered residents at South Murwillumbah, Condong, Tumbulgum, Chinderah, Kingscliff, Fingah Head and low-lying areas of Bilambil, South Tweed and West Tweed to evacuate, with the Tweed River expected to peak at the high tide around midnight tonight.

ROLLING COVERAGE: Evacuation orders in place

Figures from the Bureau of Meteorology show more than 417mm of rain had fallen in the Tweed River catchment area in the 24 hours to 5pm, with major flooding at Murwillumbah where the river is expected to hit 5.6m later tonight.

The Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) is expected to exceed the minor flood level (1.3m) around 8pm Thursday. The river level and may reach around 1.9m later tonight with moderate flooding on the high tide. Further rises are possible.

Across the region, evacuations have also been ordered at Lismore, where the Lismore River is expected to break the levy wall at 11m.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest, who is at Kingscliff TAFE evacuation centre, said about 50 residents were at the centre tonight, with about 230 people contacting the centre since this morning.

"The real crunch is going to come later this evening,” Mr Provest told ABC Radio.

"We've got a 1.5m high tide and that will meet the storm turge coming down the river.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Provest said the SES had taken around 862 calls for assistance and completed 36 flood rescues, with around 40,000 people or 17,000 properties currently affected.

"On the ground we have around 73 active SES teams working very hard but really at this moment we are really encouraging people to stay in place and if they are threatened ring the SES or Triple 0,” he said.

"I think it is going to get a lot worse tonight, we have four helicopters at Lismore standing by. It is going to be a major event tonight, I believe.”

Mr Provest thanked local volunteers who had "put their own life at risk to help the wider community”.

"There's a great feeling of comeraderie and assistance from the wider community,” he said.

The boat ramp at South Murwillumbah, posted by Helen Oxley Sourced Facebook

Elsewhere, several communities have been isolated, including at Uki, where both bridges in the town are inundated and downed power lines have left more than 450 residents without power.

Uki resident and former Tweed mayor Barry Longland said he had never seen the river rise so quickly in his 17 years in the area.

"It's the worst I've witnessed in the 17 years I've lived in the village,” Mr Longland said.

"It's pretty wild out here. Everyone is quite amazed at how quickly it has happened and the extent of the river rising, people haven't seen it rise so quickly.

"We've had about 400mm of rain - that's 16 inches - in a very short period of time and the ground is already saturated.”

At South Murwillumbah, floodwater had breached levy banks, with reports on social media suggesting the town's main bridge was in threat of going under.

A post to the Murwillumbah Matters Facebook page said floodwater was reaching businesses.

"Just went for a walk down across the main bridge in town,” Tracie Ducat wrote at 7.24pm.

"The river has well and truly broken its levee banks on the south side and the water level is at about 30cm below the bottom of Beaurepaires glass window of showroom, two-foot below the veranda floorboards of Phil Taylor's house there on the corner; wheelie bins are floating down River Street.

"To those poor flooded South Murwillumbah businesses - the organic butchers, the clothing alterations shop and more: wishing you guys all a swift clean up with lots of assistance to get everything back to working order again.”

Banora Point Fire Station also posted to Facebook to let people know an "evacuation centre (has been) set up at Banora Point High School, 2 Eucalyptus Drive”.

Another posting on Kingscliff Matters Facebook page from Leisa Shore at arouind 7.30pm reads: "We've been evacuated from Fingal. King tide tonight. Police come to door, we had 20 mins to get our stuff and go. Be safe everybody.”

Tumbulgum residents Rachel Borey and Josephina McLean watch floodwaters rise on Riverside Drive ahead of a king tide on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Daniel McKenzie

Earlier, residents at Tumbulgum - which has since been cut off - were preparing for inundation.

Fingal Head Community Association president Helen Twohill said she believed most people won't evacuate the peninsula as the flood water rises because it's too dangerous.

"The problem is you must drive through flood waters to get evacuated,” Ms Twohill said.

"A lot of people are just staying put.”

If you need help SES assistance call 132 500 or in an emergency call Triple 000.

Most schools are expcted to be closed tomorrow.

To check road closures, visit myroadinfo.com.au

* In emergency, phone the SES on 132 500.