Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Twenty people will be rescued today after becoming trapped in the Tanami Desert due to flooding. Note; picture is from 2017 during a flooding period in the Tanami Desert
Twenty people will be rescued today after becoming trapped in the Tanami Desert due to flooding. Note; picture is from 2017 during a flooding period in the Tanami Desert
Weather

Flooding traps people in the desert

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
3rd Mar 2020 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWENTY people are stranded in the Tanami Desert due to flooding from heavy rains brought on by ex-Cyclone Esther.

The two groups both on the Tanami Hwy spent the night stuck with their car as the rising flood waters trapped cars.

Southern Watch Commander Senior Sergeant Darryl Kerr said there was a group of 16 people and two kids in three cars stranded on the Tanami Hwy at the turn-off to Lajamanu.

He said not far away from that group was another car trapped on the Hwy between two flooded waterways.

Police are heading out to the two locations in a helicopter to assess the situation and evacuate them this morning.

More Stories

Show More
flooding northern territory outback weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        APPEARING: See the list of people in Tweed Heads court today

        premium_icon APPEARING: See the list of people in Tweed Heads court today

        News Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Tweed Heads Local Court today.

        • 3rd Mar 2020 9:50 AM
        Man accused of having gun on Byron hinterland roadside

        premium_icon Man accused of having gun on Byron hinterland roadside

        News THE 46-year-old has pleaded guilty to some of the charges against him.

        Early end to danger period but fireys say stay alert

        Early end to danger period but fireys say stay alert

        News Thanks to rain, there's an early end to the fire danger period

        Park's permanent residents take Kirra rally to council

        premium_icon Park's permanent residents take Kirra rally to council

        News The park's permanent residents are taking their campaign on the road