Flooding's 'not an issue' for Cudgen development

Photo of the flooding at Cudgen new development

NEITHER a major landowner nor the Tweed Shire Council are concerned about recent flooding at Cudgen Heights, despite the ongoing alarm raised by the community on social media.

Gales Holdings director Dr Stephen Segal, who owns the land at the bottom of Cudgen Hill on the corner of Tweed Coast Rd and Crescent St, said the developer Intrapac Property had most likely removed the top layer of soil to start the filling process.

"The topsoil has been pulled away, which you have to do to put fill on,” Dr Segal said. "The level is probably lower there than what it was previously. No fill has been put on and that could be why it's ponding.”

FED UP WITH FLOODING: The Cudgen Heights development flooded during recent rainfall. Melissa Belanic

Council's planning director Vince Connell said the site was issued its construction certificate last year because the developers had met all the appropriate requirements to develop the land.

"The site floods at the moment because of poor grading and lack of drainage,” Mr Connell said.

"The approved works include the construction of new drains around the perimeter of the site, which will help remove water that comes from Cudgen Hill, sending it into large drainage channels to the north.”

Mr Connell said residents had no reason to be concerned about the possible flooding damage on-site because the land was a "flood fringe” area.

"The area being filled is extremely small compared to the overall catchment storage area,” he said.

"No existing residential properties will be adversely affected by the filling. The land is a flood fringe area that can be filled without raising flood levels in the area, as the water is slow moving and can redistribute across the broad floodplain.

"Raised housing on low-lying land is not preferred where filling can be done safely, as it causes problems with evacuation and people enclosing the downstairs areas for unapproved purposes.”

Dr Segal said he realised the community might not believe him when he says there's no reason to be concerned about the on-site flooding.

"I strongly support them going to council and the relevant state departments and writing to the premier of NSW to demand reassurance,” he said.