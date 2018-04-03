Floods change the face of Chinderah Bay Drive

HIGHER GROUND: Ray and Toohey paddle down Chinderah Bay Drive through flood waters in 2017.

HIGHER GROUND: Ray and Toohey paddle down Chinderah Bay Drive through flood waters in 2017. Scott Powick

WHILE Chinderah might have been one of the worst hit spots during last year's floods, its tavern didn't fare too badly.

"We were quite lucky at the pub,” said Ben Worgan, who has worked at the Chinderah Tavern for three years and been a Chinderah resident for 21.

"The flood waters only came up around the the top of the deck and didn't make it into the pub, fortunately enough,” he said.

"It was just lapping up against our doors but we were pretty well inundated all around us.

"The water that did manage to get into the pub we were able to hose out. Everywhere else, the area was just absolutely smashed.

"The whole car park was under water around us, and there were SES tinnies driving down the main street. The pub was shut for three days and no-one could get in or out.”

Whatever mercy the pub was afforded however went the other way for the Chinderah cafe and newsagency, which were devastated by flooding.

NEW BUSINESS: Geoff Spencer at work constructing a new bakery on Chinderah Bay Drive. Scott Davis

These shops, which a year ago stood directly adjacent to the Tavern along Chinderah Bay Dr, were so wiped out the businesses could not recover.

A bakery is currently being built on this land and construction has been ongoing since the start of the year.

Elsewhere in Chinderah, hundreds of caravan park residents had to be evacuated - many elderly.

Later, in what was dubbed the 'Mud Army', residents from across the shire jumped in to help, doing what they could to help with the clean-up. Back at the pub, Aleera Owen, Worgan's fellow employee at the Chinderah Tavern, was spurred into action by the magnitude of the 2017 floods.

Jumping on board with her friend Tara Lawton's 'Chinderah Flood Relief' initiative, Ms Owen and other aids set up next to the tavern with clothes and furniture in the aftermath.

"People from the caravan parks came up and got what they needed, and my husband delivered all the furniture and gear,” Owen said.

Owen's family had a six seater dining table, built by her grandfather, that it could spare.

"We had to turn stuff away though because people were so generous,” she said. "There were so many clothes and we received a lot of large items too.”