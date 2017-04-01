Floods end NRRRL opener

POSTPONED: Last year's premiership runners-up Cudgen and other NRRRL sides will have to wait another week to begin their season.

NORTHERN Rivers Regional Rugby League's (NRRRL) opening round heads the list of sports suspended across the Northern Rivers this weekend.

Scheduled to begin today with a clash between Tweed Coast and Evans Head, the round will now be made up at a later date after severe flooding hit the region.

Incoming NRRRL president Robin Harley said the league was left with no option but to shift the round to a later date.

"We are going to can the lot,” Harley said.

"Obviously Murwillumbah is a mess, Cudgen play Kyogle, and it's hard for Kyogle to get to Cudgen.

"Byron play Mullumbimby and Mullumbimby also has flooding issues. Another game is at lower Clarence, so we decided it might be best to can it.”

Harley said the league's plan was to go ahead with round two next weekend as normal, with plans to reschedule round one games down the track.

"If we pushed everything back, it would upset dates, so our intention is to tack it (round one) onto the end of the season,” he said.