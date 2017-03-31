Floods may delay papers from reaching our readers

Floods across Northern New South Wales are presently set to delay our papers getting in

EX-tropical Cyclone Debbie presently looks set to delay our papers (The Tweed Daily News, Northern Star, Daily Examiner and Coffs Coast Advocate) from getting to communities in Northern New South Wales.

The closure of the Pacific Hwy this evening, combined with landslides on the New England Hwy, may mean communities in the Tweed, Lismore, Grafton and Coffs Harbour may have to wait for their newspapers as it appears impossible to freight them in.

Northern New South Wales Regional General Manager Steve Bowden said the situation was regrettable but teams would be working right through the night making every effort to ensure the company's print products reached the impacted areas.

"At a time like this our people are every bit as passionate as our community about ensuring we tell your stories," he said.

NRM will post further updates on this situation as they come to hand.