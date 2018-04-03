Floods no match for family

ONE YEAR ON: Daniel Gray, President of the Murwillumbah Colts Junior Rugby League Club, is proud of the way the club pulled together during the 2017 floods. Here he stands in front of the clubhouse devastated by flood-water a year ago.

ONE YEAR ON: Daniel Gray, President of the Murwillumbah Colts Junior Rugby League Club, is proud of the way the club pulled together during the 2017 floods. Here he stands in front of the clubhouse devastated by flood-water a year ago. Scott Davis

THERE are some observable facts about the Murwillumbah Colts Junior Rugby League Club.

The Colts colours are blue and gold and their home ground is at the Murwillumbah Brothers Leagues Club in Dorothy St, Murwillumbah.

Beyond the trivial, there is another plain fact about the club that its devotees know too well.

"If you look around here, the location of our playing field is situated in a big bowl,” Colts president Daniel Gray explained.

"We flood all the time.

"All the storm water from the surrounding houses comes into a little drain and goes all the way out through a hole in the levy bank into the cane fields.”

A year ago, Daniel Gray would have been under water. The Dorothy St field, where the M'bah Colts play, is still recovering from flood damage. Scott Davis

Due to the club's inconvenient geography, now is the time of year the Murwillumbah Colts enter a sort of flood ritual.

"This time of year, nearly every year, the field gets flooded up to three feet and the water gets into our canteen,” he said.

To protect equipment, volunteers will come into the canteen of a night and lift anything valuable out through the roller doors, shifting the gear 100m up to the sheds on higher ground.

Years of practice mobilising for the annual micro-flood, however, was no match for what is referred to within the club as "The Big Flood” of 2017.

The Big Flood wiped out the whole canteen. The elevated sheds, used to house all the club's playing gear and training equipment, were also underwater.

Daniel Gray stands next to the club's canteen fridges that had to be replaced after the floods. Scott Davis

"All our playing gear, all of our apparel - playing shirts, training shirts, shorts, socks, tackle pads, bump pads and goal-post pads - were destroyed,” Gray said.

Replacing the gear has been an ongoing process - donations from within the club and community, as well as club insurance, has been a big relief.

But with the playing surface needing decontamination, repair and time to heal, there was no rugby at Dorothy St for 10 weeks.

"As a result, The Big Flood cheated the club of significant annual revenue.

"We lost our carnivals to the floods and were farming out our home games to different clubs,” Gray said.

Losing the annual Conaghan Shield cost the club an estimated $8000.

"The field still hasn't completely recovered,” Gray said.

"There are still dead patches where the grass hasn't come back and we've got to beg and borrow for more.”

Gray referred to the people at the club who, despite losing their homes or experiencing personal devastation during the floods, would be down at the club helping. This culture, he said, was why the club was named Group 18 Junior Rugby League Club of the Year in 2017.

"It comes down to the club culture,” Gray said.

"We've got a great committee and a lot of volunteers willing to put their hand up to help out.

"We're also very grateful for the support that we've received. Council has been enormous, the leagues club here has been enormous and parents and volunteers have been massive in helping us push through.

"And after all of that ... 12 months on we're exceeding the number of players we've had in previous years.”

Gray believes the club will continue its flood recovery for a number of years.

"The process of refurbishing will probably still be happening this time next year,” he said.

"It won't be until about five years down the track when it will become just a memory.”

His main memory of the flood, he said, was hard to put into words.

"When we walked into the canteen, just the mud, the fridges toppled over, glass everywhere. We never thought we'd see the day,” he said.

But his defining memory of the aftermath was stronger.

"We had meetings, people were bringing in clothes, blankets, pillows and gear,” he said.

"Through the footy club we were able to pull together as one big family.”