Florist’s revolting acts during torture of partner

A florist has been condemned for his 'vile and humiliating' acts towards his partner, who he treated 'like a dog' during three days of degrading torture.

A florist has been condemned for his 'vile and humiliating' acts towards his partner, who he treated 'like a dog' during three days of degrading torture.

A FLORIST spread dog faeces on his partner, urinated on her head and told her sleep in the garden "like a dog" during three days of degrading torture in their Gold Coast home.

Tayne Joseph Latu Burridge's "vile and humiliating conduct" also included pouring water from the dog's bowl over his partner in the middle of winter.

After he was charged, Burridge contacted his mother asking her to talk to the woman and convince her to drop the charges.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Friday to multiple charges including torture, assault occasioning bodily harm, attempting to pervert the court and common assault.

Judge David Kent sentenced Burridge to four years prison with immediate parole eligibility.

Burridge has been in pre-sentence custody for the past 14 months.

"The torture was over three days and involved deliberate and degrading conduct," he said.

"Serious domestic violence of this kind must be treated really seriously by the system."

Crown prosecutor Gary Churchill said the torture began on June 20 last year when Burridge began questioning the woman about a previous sexual relationship.

Burridge had been with the woman for four years.

Over the next three days Burridge would systematically degrade the woman including smearing dog faeces over her body, urinating on her head, throwing her out of the home and telling her to sleep outside like a dog, pouring the dog's water on her, throwing an avocado seed at her and repeatedly slapping her, including around the face and ears.

"It can be described as quite vile and humiliating conduct," Mr Churchill said.

In the weeks leading up to the torture, Burridge, as a passenger in the car, hit the woman repeatedly while she was driving on the M1, the court was told.

Defence barrister Tony Kimmins, instructed by McMillan Criminal Law, said Burridge suffered from bipolar and had stopped taking his medication.

He said he had also been using alcohol, cannabis and sedatives.

Mr Kimmins said Burridge had begun taking his medication while in custody.

"There is a plan on his release to ensure he has a buffer zone around him," he said.

Mr Kimmins said upon release Burridge would live with his mother for a week before going to live with a family friend who had offered him a job as a fencer.

Burridge also has plans to attend Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

lea.emery@news.com.au

Originally published as Florist's revolting acts during torture of partner