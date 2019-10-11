Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A passenger is tended to by a flight attendant after a drunk flyer vomited in her hair. Picture: Cassidy Smith
A passenger is tended to by a flight attendant after a drunk flyer vomited in her hair. Picture: Cassidy Smith
Travel

Flyer ‘deserves free flights’ after vomit hell

by Alexandra Deabler
11th Oct 2019 1:01 PM

COULDN'T he have reached for an airsickness bag?

A woman on a Spirit Airlines flight from Chicago to Baltimore got more than she bargained for on Tuesday when a reportedly drunk passenger vomited in her hair.

According to a Twitter thread relaying the incident by fellow passenger Cassidy Smith, the man vomited into the woman's hair soon after boarding, Fox News reported.

 

 

The woman and man reportedly have no relationship with each other.

In footage shot by Ms Smith, flight attendants tend to the female passenger. Ms Smith added the woman was forced to wash her hair in a bathroom sink.

 

Fortunately, the "drunk" passenger was escorted off the plane. Unfortunately, so was the entire flight - as every passenger was forced to deplane to allow the aircraft to be cleaned.

Eventually, passengers were able to board once again for their Baltimore flight.

But wait - there's more.

 

 

Before the flight was able to take off after the initial delay, a drunk man and woman - reportedly with no association to the first drunk male passenger - had accidentally locked themselves in the back bathroom and allegedly flooded the back of the plane.

 

 

Ms Smith recorded the pair being taken off the flight.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
drunk in public drunks flight flying vomit

Top Stories

    NSW only state allowing single-use plastic bags

    premium_icon NSW only state allowing single-use plastic bags

    Environment The NSW Opposition leader has called on Tweed MP Geoff Provest to back their call for a ban on single-use plastics bags.

    SMACKDOWN: Provest fires back at McKay, Elliot over police

    premium_icon SMACKDOWN: Provest fires back at McKay, Elliot over police

    News Tweed MP Geoff Provest has wasted little time calling into question Justine...

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    COP THAT: McKay’s massive swipe at Geoff Provest

    premium_icon COP THAT: McKay’s massive swipe at Geoff Provest

    News NSW Opposition Leader calls on Geoff Provest to 'do your job'