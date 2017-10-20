Flying a kite not just child's play

GO FLY A KITE: Eva Majorel, 4, Joshua Darke, 3, and Ruby Gaddes, 4, get into the swing of things at preparations for the Gold Coast Festival of Kites this weekend.

"LOOK, up in the sky ... it's a bird, it's a plane, it's just about anything you can imagine” - that will be the case when the biennial Gold Coast Festival of Kite takes to the air over Kirra this Saturday.

Kites will be flying high from 10am to 4pm when some of the region's best kite flyers perform stunt displays and give locals the opportunity not only to watch the spectacle but actually "go fly a kite”..

Fifteen kite flyers from the Phoenix Kite Collective and the Redcliffe Kite Club will demonstrate their incredible kites and flying skills for the crowds with a range of kites in all shapes and sizes.

Food vendors and market stalls will fill the Kirra foreshore park and GeckoSports will be running free kids activities from 10.30am to 3.30pm, including obstacle courses, soccer, basketball, footy shoot outs and more.

There will be face painting for the kids thanks to St George Bank and festival-goers will also be able to purchase affordable kites on the day.

Organisers are encouraging event goers to park and cycle into the event, joining in the atmosphere of the annual Kirra Criterium cycling event which will run in conjunction with the Kite Festival on Saturday morning.

Local kids will get the chance to race into the action, with the all-inclusive Kids on 2 Wheels cycling challenge kicking off at 10am, giving kids aged 3 - 12 the opportunity to bring their own bike and helmet and 'race' along the closed course circuit in between the elite cycling divisions.

Connecting Southern Gold Coast CEO, Peter Doggett, said the huge day of outdoor activity would be a welcome activation for Kirra.

"The Gold Coast Festival of Kites is a huge drawcard for locals, families and visitors to the Southern Gold Coast, so we are expecting some great crowds converging on Kirra on Saturday,” he said.

Kirra's Musgrave St esplanade will be closed from 6.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday for the Kirra

Criterium cycling races so access will be available through side streets as well as pedestrian and cycling access from North Kirra and Coolangatta in the south.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/goldcoastfestivalofkites/