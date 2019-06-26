Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PLACE TO STAY: The new hotel planned near the Bundaberg Airport.
PLACE TO STAY: The new hotel planned near the Bundaberg Airport. Contributed
News

FLYING HIGH: Bundaberg's first seven-storey hotel approved

Tahlia Stehbens
by
26th Jun 2019 9:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN APPLICATION for a 139-bedroom hotel has been approved for the Bundaberg Airport Precinct.

According to council's PD online, the airport hotel was approved yesterday.

 

Artist impression
Artist impression Insite SJC

The seven-storey hotel and cafe development was lodged by Insite SJC in December last year for a vacant block of land at 130 Takalvan St and Airport Drive, Kensington.

The hotel would sit beside the Brothers Sports Club, the owners of which (Stronghold Investment Services) would retain possession of the site.

The CEO of project manager Estilo Group, Clifford Olson, told the NewsMail in May that the hotel would be worth between $20m and $25m.

More to come.

 

Artist impressions
Artist impressions Insite SJC
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    When the Tweed's newest Aldi will open

    premium_icon When the Tweed's newest Aldi will open

    News The new store is finally set to throw open its doors.

    Community digs deep for hit-and-run victim's family

    Community digs deep for hit-and-run victim's family

    Crime Tim Watkins was killed in a hit and run incident over the weekend

    Company's contentious plan for Tweed water.

    premium_icon Company's contentious plan for Tweed water.

    News The application has been met with a scathing response.

    Council asking for $33m for Casino-to-Eltham rail trail

    premium_icon Council asking for $33m for Casino-to-Eltham rail trail

    News A Northern Rivers Rail Trail (NRRT) business case has been released