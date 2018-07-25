Flying Squirrel surfs to win

RISING STAR: Quincy Symonds was a popular champion chaired up the beach by her mates.

TEN-year-old Quincy Symonds is a super grom, mature beyond her years and is aiming high.

She was raised on a farm in Texas, US where she adopted a squirrel she called 'Soul'. As a child she never played with dolls, preferring to ride on the farm tractor and pick-up truck where the nickname was born when Dad picked her up pretending to fly in the air like "The Flying Squirrel!”

Her fearless approach to surfing knows no bounds and according to proud mum, Kim, her daughter can't wait for the days when she takes on big surf at Mavericks, Chopes, Shippies, and Jaws.

Quincy Symonds winning her first Occy Grom at Duranbah Beach. Surfing Queensland.

Noticing her future potential, Rip Curl's ultimate grommet scout Sean "Flanno” Flannigan immediately signed up the super pocket rocket with sights set on the prestigious International Grom Search finals.

Last year Quincy qualified for the National finals in the 12 and under girls and finished third in the final. It's been her dream to be sponsored by the Curl.

Based at Tweed Heads and doing her schooling by distance education, Quincy is incredibly bright, performing maths level 6 in Year 4 and playing guitar and drums.

"Quincy is so serious about her outlook on life. We like to keep her well-grounded and impress on the values of keeping it real,” said Kim who burst into tears when Quincy won the U10 Occy Grom final at Duranbah Beach in her first Occy Grom event and on her last day of being nine years of age.

"It was such a big moment!” as Quincy laughed asking, "Why are you crying?”

Kingscliff Pro surfer Mitch James has helped in the formative stages while Cabarita powerhouse former professional competitor John Fuller showed Quincy how to dive at nearby Cook Island.

Beginning surfing at Greenmount at four years of age on her dad's surfboard until acquiring her own board that is appropriately named grommie, Quincy has nicknames for all her boards. Quincy rides boards shaped by Wayne McKewen at Mt Woodgee with Willy Nichols' unique artwork.

"They are all specially designed for me and the sizes range from 4'4 to 4'6 for my regular boards and 4'8 for a step up on big snapper days and I have a 4'10 board that was made especially for Bells Beach when it is big,” she said.

Dad's dawn patrol sessions motivated her to get up early and go surfing before sun up.

"I didn't like it that he wasn't home when I got up so I asked if I could get up really early and go surfing with him the next day,” she said.

"I didn't have to wait until the next day as he took me straight away. I don't find surfing hard. It is so much fun and exciting and every day there is something different to learn and experience.”

This week Quincy is competing in her first State titles after winning the regionals in her division.

One of her favourite sayings is: "Even though you may be small, you can still do big things”.

It's not the size that counts but the performance.

Go the Flying Squirrel!