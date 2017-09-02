Focused Hornets buzzing for finals showdown

Cudgen's Josh Sleba attempts to break a Rams tackle in week one of the finals.

CUDGEN coach Pat Rosser believes discipline will be a key factor in determining the outcome of the Hornets Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League preliminary final against Marist Brothers.

Playing coach Rosser lamented soft errors made by his side in last weekend's 28-20 major semi-final loss to minor premier Ballina and said his side would need to be "on point” if they were to overcome the firing Rams at Kingscliff tomorrow (Sunday).

"Against Ballina, completions were really high. We completed the first 10 sets, but I think we conceded a few soft tries which obviously played a big role,” Rosser said.

"There was a few errors compounded by penalties off the back of that, which at crucial times in the game gave Ballina back-to-back sets and scoring opportunities.

"The errors we did make, we made in blocks, which you can't afford to give to a quality team like Ballina with their strike power.

"We let in tries that shouldn't have happened, so we need to aim up in that regard and our discipline needs to be on point.”

Cudgen Hornet Myles Donnelly runs the ball in the 2017 NRRRL finals Mike Donnelly

After an average start to the season, Cudgen had a stunning second-half to the season to finish on a seven-game winning streak, with their last loss coming in June.

In the final two rounds, Cudgen were at their best with a 66-10 demolition of Mullumbimby, followed by a 74-22 smashing of Lower Clarence to become a solid premiership contender.

They accounted for the Rams easily in the opening week of the finals with a 26-6 win at Crozier Field, Lismore, before succumbing to the Seagulls last Sunday to set up tomorrow's showdown in Kingscliff.

Cudgen Hornet Kobi Mills breaks through against Marist Brothers Mike Donnelly

While the opportunity to play at home in the finals gives Cudgen a distinct advantage, Rosser said Cudgen wouldn't be taking the Rams lightly.

"This is our first final at home this year, so you'd like to think that will play a part and be a factor,” he said.

"It does give the boys confidence, but we do need to perform as it (26-6 win) probably wasn't a clear indicator of how the contest was. They're a well disciplined, fit young team and they work to their structures for 80 minutes.

"It's a massive advantage to play at home in front of your crowd and it's important, but there is work to be done out on the field. If you're not willing to play and perform, you could play on the moon and it wouldn't matter.”

The Hornets will be without front-rower Shannon Green, who was suspended by the judiciary for four weeks following an incident in the loss to Ballina.

But with solid depth, Rosser is confident a host of players can come in and fill the role.

Cudgen Hornets' Jake Sands and Todd Seymour celebrate a try against Marist Brothers Mike Donnelly

Although a win tomorrow would afford the Hornets a second consecutive grand final appearance and a chance to avenge last year's 16-14 loss to Murwillumbah, Rosser said the side couldn't afford to look past this week.

"Losing a grand final, you don't forget those things, so as a playing group the boys will be really motivated to get the job done this week to give us that opportunity,” he said.

"But if you take your eye off the ball, you won't progress because you're not doing the things you need to do now.

"I'm not worrying at all past this week, but there's lots of motivation and we know the job we need to do.”

NRRRL preliminary finals at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff on Sunday: