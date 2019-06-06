Menu
Israel Folau is seeking substantial remedies over his sacking by Rugby Australia. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Rugby Union

Folau launches legal action against rugby bosses

by Julian Linden
6th Jun 2019 3:49 PM

ISRAEL Folau has formally lodged his appeal against Rugby Australia and NSW Rugby after being sacked for his social media posts.

The Wallabies fullback issued a statement on Thursday confirming he was challenging his termination under the Fair Work Act on the basis that he was unlawfully fired because of his religious beliefs.

"I will forever be grateful and proud to have played the sport I love for our nation. Ours is an amazing country built on important principles, including freedom of religion," he said.

"A nation made up of so many different faiths and cultural backgrounds will never be truly rich unless this freedom applies to all of us.

"The messages of support we have received over these difficult few weeks have made me realise there are many Australians who feel their fundamental rights are being steadily eroded.

"No Australian of any faith should be fired for practising their religion."

According to the statement, Folau will be seeking "substantial remedies", after submitting an application stating that his sacking stopped him playing at the peak of his career with the World Cup on the horizon.

Folau's announcement came one day after he revealed he had hired prominent Melbourne QC Stuart Wood as well as the Macpherson Kelley law firm.

israel folau nsw rugby rugby australia stuart wood wallabies
