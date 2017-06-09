Folk singer adds fun to bus tour

LIFE on the road is nothing new for Irish folksinger Aine Tyrrell.

After three years of travelling the country in a 1966 Bedford bus, which also serves as her home, an inspired Tyrrell has no plans of permanently pulling over any time soon.

"You park outside a venue and unload the gear, then you sleep outside the venue and roll out in the morning. It's a great way of touring,” she said.

"You really get to know the people who are hosting you and the people in the town, so next time you're passing through, you've built up a real relationship.”

It's been a whirlwind period for the daughter of Irish folk singer Sean Tyrrell, who made her way to Australia seven years ago to escape the peak of the Global Financial Crisis.

Tyrrell arrived on Victoria's surf coast with no plans to make music, but the breakdown of her relationship set her back on a musical path.

"I did lots of other jobs to fill that creativity, but I knew my thing was always music,” Tyrrell said.

"I ran away from it for a while and rebelled, but it kept niggling at me and tapping my shoulder and finally I thought 'that's it, I need to start writing songs again'.

"It kind of snowballed and I played a few gigs, and now we're here where we are today.”

Tyrrell has since recorded acclaimed debut album Queen of Swords and is currently touring music from her latest EP, Fledging Fall, due to be released in August.

While the album's first single, Don't be Left Crying, expands into psychedelic folk from Tyrrell's folk roots, the singer said the traditional elements remain.

"I wouldn't say it's a new direction, but it's a different creative direction,” she said.

"There's definitely a familiarity to it with my sounds, but it's going deeper and taking more chances.”

After her tour ends later this month, Tyrrell plans to return to her homeland to record her next album.

Following the principles she applied with Queen of Swords, Tyrrell will travel around Ireland wherever her mood takes her, doing plenty of shows along the way.

Aine Tyrrell

Where: Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell

When: Sunday, June 11 at 1pm