Food courts open, more houseguests as restrictions ease

by James O’Doherty
11th Jun 2020 10:13 AM
NSW residents will be allowed to welcome up to 20 visitors into their home from this Saturday.

Limits on outdoor gatherings will also double to 20.

The premier said the government has been able to ease restrictions because of the community's hard work.

Food courts in shopping centres will open from Saturday.
"We have done well in NSW because the community has come together," Gladys Berejiklian said.

Ms Berejiklian said the ability to welcome an additional 15 visitors into homes was not an excuse to "let your guard down".

"We cannot forget the virus is still amongst us."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says outdoor and home gatherings will be able to host more people as well. Picture: AAP
As first revealed by The Daily Telegraph, food courts will also be reopened from Saturday.

The premier confirmed the restrictions will be eased while in Kemp's Creek to announce approval for a $2.4b industrial park has been fast-tracked.

The precinct is set to create 5,200 jobs in its construction phase, and support thousands more when completed, Ms Berejiklian said.

Originally published as Food courts open, more people in homes as COVID restrictions ease

