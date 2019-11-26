Footage of bushfre victims inspires Tweed folk to help out

Assembling donated items for victims of the NSW bushfires are Cheyenne Wicket, Jye Bartley, Glenice Ellis and Wendy Bartley. The group managed to collect enough items to fill two dual cab utes and two tandem traislesr in just three weeks for distribution at Casino. Photo: RICHARD MAMANDO

HELPING people in times of crisis is something which comes easily for State Emergency Service Rescue officer Jye Bartley.

However, the Banora Point man and his partner Cheyenne Wicket have taken their support for victims of the bushfires to a new level, delivering a load of donated good such a clothes and groceries, even pet food, to Casino on Saturday.

They were moved by images of bushfire victims facing an uncertain future just before Christmas and decided to do what they could for them.

Thanks to the generosity of the Tweed community, in just three weeks they have collected and received enough items to fill not only his dual cab ute and tandem trailer but also a second dual cab and trailer.

“Watching these people who have lost everything trying to put their lives back together prompted us to try and do what we could for them,” Mr Bartley said.

“A lot of organisations have been urging people to donate cash if possible but there are many people around here who are strapped for cash but still wanted to help.

“There has been a lot of support coming through social media of offers and donations, that has been really appreciated.

“It doesn’t matter how big or small, it all helped.

“My family has also been involved with gathering goods and we have had some great support from local organisations and clubs like the Banora Point Garden Club.

“I have been in contact with a few of the evacuation centres in the Northern Rivers region and finding out which ones would be best to deliver the goods we have collected to.

“When the call came from Casino, we were off early Saturday morning and the response was very welcoming.”