Coles shoppers filmed abusing rule

A FRESH baby formula scandal has emerged after an angry shopper uploaded footage of people allegedly abusing the "two can" baby formula rule at a Sydney Coles.

The footage, captured and sent to 2GB by a listener named Alex, shows a large group of people appearing to make repeat purchases of baby formula tins.

They're seen stashing them away in large bags hidden behind a pillar next to the grocery store, before returning to get more and line up again.

Major Australian supermarkets introduced a "two can" purchase per person rule to stop shoppers from stockpiling the formula to sell to China.

"They had no shame, the staff knew and just kept telling them they had to be three metres away from the store," Alex told 2GB. "There was two registers full of these people having these products in their hands and no one pulling them up."

Coles issued a statement to news.com.au encouraging customers to speak with their local manager if they saw anything of concern.

"Coles is committed to ensuring our customers have access to infant formula and as a result we are limiting sales quantities to two units per customer. We are working with our suppliers on solutions to improve availability for customers.

"Where formula is unavailable, we encourage customers to speak with their local store manager."

The number of daigou, or personal shoppers, has exploded since 2014 to around 80,000, some of whom make upwards of $100,000 a year snapping up sought-after brands from shelves and selling them to Chinese customers via social media apps such as WeChat.

Incidents of customers flouting the "two can purchase" rule have repeatedly sparked outrage in Australia. Last month, a Coles customer said she had "never been so disgusted" after snapping a viral photo of what appeared to be a baby formula express lane at her local supermarket.

Deanna Gatt posted the photo to Facebook on Thursday of staff at the Casula Mall Coles in NSW helping customers buy baby formula directly from a metal pallet, apparently in violation of the store's own two-tin purchase limit.

In December, an infuriated Woolworths shopper uploaded footage of a similar incident at a store in Adelaide.

In the footage three trolleys sitting near the checkout were seen jam packed with formula tins as the customers continue to load in more.

Ms Malthouse claimed the shoppers were "going in to shop buying two cans of formula at a time putting in trolleys outside the shop then going back in buy two more each time".