Football miracle is one win away

THE MEN at Bilambil-Terranora Football Club are one win away from completing a premiership miracle in the Football Gold Coast Sunday Metro League.

After 18 rounds of the season, Bilambil finished last with just one win, but the four-team competition means they were always going to play the semi finals.

Up against Tweed United last week, whi finished a whopping 46-points ahead of them, Bilambil-Terranora scored a dramatic late goal to cause what might be the upset of the whole Football Gold Coast in 2019.

The 3-2 win means the Redbacks - with just two wins all season - can with the title in this Sunday's grand final.

Coach John Clarke said his side is still in disbelief after pulling off the upset.

"We started this season with half of a team which hadn't played before," Clarke said.

If you lined the team's up at the start of the match you would have never picked the end result.

"We all sat their in silence and didn't really talk about it until the next day."

The Redbacks coach said the pride among the players was at an all time high after the win.

He said the team has now easily surpassed expectations this season and put it down to the character of the club.

"Every single one of our boys didn't take a step back all day," he said

"It is our support which has got us through that semi final.

"They have stuck with us all season.

You do have to feel sorry for Tweed because they have been the best side by far in the league, so I guess we owe it to them to put in the same performance in the grand final."

Bilambil-Terranora will face Robina, at Robina in the grand final at 3pm on Sunday at Robina Common, Ron Penhaligon Way.