HIGH-RISE CHALLENGE: Scott Collis (left) from the Liverpool FC International Academy in Lismore and Brandon Williams from Lismore Marist Brothers Rugby League Club, will be taking part in an abseiling challenge on Friday on the Gold Coast in support of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.
Footy codes to battle it out on top of Coolangatta high rise

Graham Broadhead
24th Feb 2020 9:36 AM | Updated: 25th Feb 2020 9:51 AM
SCOTT Collis and Brandon Williams are both used to tackling challenges, but with very different techniques.

But Collis, a soccer administrator from Liverpool Football Club's International Academy in Lismore, and Williams, from Lismore Marist Brothers Rugby League Club, will be using the same technique when they take part in a high-rise challenge on Friday.

The pair, in what is billed a battle of the footy codes, will be abseiling from a 10-storey building at Southern Cross University's Gold Coast campus at Coolangatta in the Leaders' Leap event raising funds for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The pair have signed up to raise $2500 each.

Spokesman for the rescue helicopter, Zeke Huish, said this event was "definitely not for the faint-hearted".

"Both Scott and Brandon are to be congratulated for not only signing up but also for the support they have received from friends and family who are donating to their online fundraising pages in association with the event," he said.

"This is a great opportunity for Lismore to show its support for Scott and Brandon as they prepare themselves in this final week before the big leap."

To find out more about the Leaders' Leap event, visit leadersleap.blackbaud-sites.com/tweed.

To support Scott and Brandon, visit their individual fundraising pages:

tweedleadersleap2020.everydayhero.com/au/liverpool-fc-international-academy; tweedleadersleap2020.everydayhero.com/au/lismore-marist-brothers-brandon-williams.

abseiling liverpool fc international academy marist brothers rugby league soccer westpac rescue helicopter service
Lismore Northern Star

