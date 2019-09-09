AFL legend in fatal car tragedy

Footy legend Danny Frawley has died at the age of 56 in a fatal one-vehicle car crash near Ballarat in Victoria.

The St Kilda Hall of Famer died at the scene of the crash, 20km east of Ballarat, west of Melbourne. Police investigators arrived at the scene earlier on Monday afternoon.

Early reports stated the car made contact with a tree on the side of the road, before the badly damaged vehicle came to a rest in a ditch.

There was no one else in the car at the time of the crash.

The accident scene at Millbrook, Old Melbourne Road. Picture: David Caird

Victoria Police Superintendent Jenny Wilson earlier said the victim had not been formally identified and police were still working to notify next of kin.

She said police could not confirm publicly any more details about the victim or what led to the crash.

"At this stage police are still contacting next of kin and our thoughts are with the next of kin and family members and the community who will be impacted. All in all it's another tragic event for the community," she said.

The former Richmond coach leaves behind an incredible hole in the AFL community, where he has been a larger than life figure since he first played for the Saints in 1984.

The popular TV presenter and Fox Footy analyst earlier this year celebrated his 350th episode of lighthearted footy panel show Bounce, which he has co-hosted with Jason Dunstall for more than 13 seasons.

Frawley filmed the popular show on Saturday evening at Fox Footy's Melbourne studios ahead of the Tigers' win over Brisbane at the Gabba.

He was also scheduled to continue his Fox Footy commitments for the rest of the 2019 finals series.

The news has devastated the entire footy community.

The Fox Footy funnyman leaves behind his wife of 29 years Anita and his three daughters Chelsea, 26, Danielle, 23, and Keeley, 18.

Victoria Police announced in a statement on Monday the crash occurred just after 1.30pm near Millbrook, 20km east of Ballarat.

"Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Millbrook this afternoon," police said.

"It's believed the vehicle left the road and struck a tree at the intersection of Old Melbourne and Sullivans Road just after 1.30pm.

Police have asked for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage or further information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.