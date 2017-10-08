Footy thieves sting Tweed club

Bailee and Alysha Whitehouse at the South Tweed Stingers clubhouse which was recently hit by vandals.

BROKEN bottles, syringes and faeces in the freezer: one Tweed sports club is fed up with the community disrespecting their space.

South Tweed Stingers president Michelle Whitehouse said the club's 2017 season hadn't long begun when a blackout threw things into chaos.

She said the people who entered the club house between September 22 and 24, trashing the building, stealing footballs and leaving human waste in the freezer, hadn't broken in but had used a key.

They believed someone had taken one of their keys while the club was in darkness amid the Friday night games that week.

Mrs Whitehouse said it wasn't the first time the club had been left in a deplorable state.

"Last year, we started finding syringes," she said.

"On Fridays, 1200 kids come down here and most of them are under six."

Mrs Whitehouse said while graffiti, alcohol containers and used syringes had become too common, it was a shock to find their club trashed and gear stolen.

With low touch football fees of $70 dwarfing those of other clubs in their competition, Mrs Whitehouse said the Stingers ran a tight ship and this behaviour put a strain on their financials.

She said the most painful aspect of the damage, however, was knowing the culprits were more than likely members of the club.

"They're stealing from themselves," Mrs Whitehouse said.

"I reckon it's kids and that's pretty unfortunate.

"What they did steal was probably about 20 footballs, which is a pain."

They also stole a number of club shirts and air horns - the latter of which were found in a nearby park - while completely trashing the clubhouse, strewing stationery across the room.

Her daughter Bailee, 13, hoped the incident wouldn't occur again.

"It's kind of just disappointing because they would have known someone has to clean up their mess," she said.

Police have been investigating the incident, and Tweed/Byron LAC crime manager, Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen, said officers were reviewing CCTV footage, but no arrests had yet been made.