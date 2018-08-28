Footy's greatest choose Tweed

NRL immortal Cameron Smith was in town today, and youngster Jackson Belcher was lucky enough to get snapped with the great man.

THEY'RE not the first, and they certainly won't be the last professional footy team to try for a late season rejuvenation in the Tweed.

After a night at Peppers Salt Resort & Spa, NRL reigning premiers Melbourne Storm hit the Casuarina rugby fields today for a full training session.

Jackson Belcher was everywhere during Melbourne Storm's training session in Casuarina today, getting photos with the club's biggest names like State of Origin star Cameron Munster.

The Storm, who played on the Gold Coast on Saturday and take on the Panthers in Penrith in final-round action this weekend, chose Casuarina to recharge the team's batteries just before finals, giving the club the best chance for another tilt at the premiership.

There were stars dotted across the Casuarina pitch with the likes of Cameron Smith and Cameron Munster in attendance for the afternoon hit-out - both of which were no match for the pace of Tweed Coast Raiders youngster Jackson Belcher, who managed to chase down the duo for some happy snaps.

COACHING MASTERMINDS: Tweed Coast Raiders under 10's coach Sam Saunders met Melbourne Storm coach and fellow industry counterpart Craig Bellamy today.

The presence of top-end professional teams is no novelty for the region, with the NSW State of Origin team basing themselves on the Tweed Coast last year, training at Cudgen Leagues Club, while the world's top surfers regularly front up at Casuarina's High Performance Centre.

Casuarina Beach Rugby Club is now keen to get in on more of the action.

Only weeks ago the New Zealand Warriors trained at their fields, while last week the Brisbane Broncos women's side used the facility.

New Zealand Warriors NRL team who stayed at Mantra on Salt Beach earlier this month.

With unbeatable weather, recently refurbished pitches, a quality gym next door, great local cafes and the beach close by, Casuarina Beach Rugby Club believes the precinct is the perfect destination for clubs like the Storm who want to train hard while enjoying a getaway.

"We'd love to make it a performance hub,” said Adam Leach, the club's director of rugby.

"We're already getting some great teams to our part of the world.”

Just had the Melbourne Storm boys in for a feed and not a drop of alcohol. Happy Days

That could be set to become standard procedure, with the club already in conversations with the state government around the upgrading of key facilities that could draw more big clubs to the Tweed.

"It's very much a community club already,” Leach said.

"But we'd like to have the best facilities we can for the community and our local teams while also attracting these teams to our area.

"It's a beautiful part of the world and teams want to come here, so it's critical we have a top-class facility.”