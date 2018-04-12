For one night only

YOU WIN AGAIN: There will be plenty of singing and dancing as The Best of the Bee Gees perform live at Twin Towns this Saturday.

AFTER a hugely successful sell out show in early 2017, The Best of the Bee Gees will return to the Twin Towns main stage this Saturday.

Performing the music of the Bee Gees for 20 years, The Best of the Bee Gees show has performed over 1000 shows to enthusiastic fans all over Australasia.

The Best of the Bee Gees will again play Twin Twins before hitting the road on a European Tour, headlining at the prestigious Preston Guild Hall and Back to the 80's Cruise - UK's largest retro music cruise at sea alongside '80s superstars Spandau Ballet and Belinda Carlisle.

This fully produced event will take the audience through the many musical styles the Bee Gees were famous for.

The Twin Towns performance will include a complete presentation of Bee Gees songs, as they were recorded, spanning all the hits from 1967 to the present day.

With the ability to reproduce vocal harmonies, The Best of the Bee Gees is a fully live, eight-piece band made up of the who's who of the Australian recording scene. Put simply, this act has no equal anywhere in the world today.

The Best of the Bee Gees concert boasts the best musicians in the Australian music industry from some of the most influential bands of the '80s including Marcia Hines, Brian Cadd, Jimmy Barnes, Rose Tattoo, Eurogliders, James Reyne, LRB, Icehouse and Mondo Rock.

2018 is The Best of the Bee Gee's 20th anniversary year. Since starting in 1998, The band has performed to over 300,000 Bee Gees fans.