Ford v Holden stoush ends in crash, knife threat and jail

A FORD versus Holden debate which resulted in a terrifying Gold Coast Highway road rage attack by a "menace to society" has resulted in a man being jailed.

Chayse Brett Boag, 30, pleaded guilty to the road rage incident and took almost a decade to pay for his 2008 actions as a learner driver after being jailed in Victoria for a majority of the past eight years.

The Southport District Court was told Boag, at the time a learner driver, became embroiled in a Ford versus Holden debate with the driver of another vehicle on the Gold Coast Highway at Mermaid Beach on September 14, 2008.

Frustrated with the way things were going, Boag, who was unsupervised at the time, sped past the other driver, pulled in front and slammed on the brakes causing a crash.

Boag then jumped from his car and threatened the driver of the other car with a knife.

Prosecutor Kathleen Christopherson said the victim was uninjured but more concerned about the damage done to his own car in the crash.

Boat was on a suspended sentenced at the time of the crash and Ms Christopherson urged the sentence enforced.

"In this case he has just continued to offend (after the crash) and been a real menace to society," she said.

Defence barrister Jason Buckland said Boag hoped to return to Victoria to be with his partner and child as soon as possible.

District Court Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien warned Boag could not keep offending and hope to remain a free man.

"At the age of 30 you will have no life ahead of you if you keep offending," he said.

Boag was sentenced to a head sentence of 18 months jail to be suspended after he served six months.

He was also disqualified from holding a driver's licence for a year.