24°
News

Ford v Holden stoush ends in crash, knife threat and jail

Lea Emery | 4th Apr 2017 7:04 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A FORD versus Holden debate which resulted in a terrifying Gold Coast Highway road rage attack by a "menace to society" has resulted in a man being jailed.

Chayse Brett Boag, 30, pleaded guilty to the road rage incident and took almost a decade to pay for his 2008 actions as a learner driver after being jailed in Victoria for a majority of the past eight years.

The Southport District Court was told Boag, at the time a learner driver, became embroiled in a Ford versus Holden debate with the driver of another vehicle on the Gold Coast Highway at Mermaid Beach on September 14, 2008.

Ford
Ford

Frustrated with the way things were going, Boag, who was unsupervised at the time, sped past the other driver, pulled in front and slammed on the brakes causing a crash.

Boag then jumped from his car and threatened the driver of the other car with a knife.

Prosecutor Kathleen Christopherson said the victim was uninjured but more concerned about the damage done to his own car in the crash.

Boat was on a suspended sentenced at the time of the crash and Ms Christopherson urged the sentence enforced.

"In this case he has just continued to offend (after the crash) and been a real menace to society," she said.

Defence barrister Jason Buckland said Boag hoped to return to Victoria to be with his partner and child as soon as possible.

District Court Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien warned Boag could not keep offending and hope to remain a free man.

"At the age of 30 you will have no life ahead of you if you keep offending," he said.

Boag was sentenced to a head sentence of 18 months jail to be suspended after he served six months.

He was also disqualified from holding a driver's licence for a year.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  crime ford holden offbeat

GALLERY 2: The Tweed flood in pictures

GALLERY 2: The Tweed flood in pictures

New photo gallery of the Tweed flood

Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

27 Kintyre Crescent Banora Point.

Have a look at this week's feature property.

Tweed group delivers care packages to flood victims

Penny Hockings from Tweed Floods Community Drive - Non-Perishable Items, inspects unfathomable damage to personal property in Dignan St, Burringbar on Tuesday, as the group dropped off items for residents.

"It's basic stuff people are needing, to let them know you care”

Campaign for husband of family lost in river tragedy

Matthew Kabaelo with his three children, Ella-Jane, Chloe and Jacob taken in 2010.

Community steps in to help Matt and daughter rebuild their lives

Local Partners

'Honestly, it was unbearable, like a horror movie'

LIZ Hankin lived through a "horror movie" last night and fears she may be forced to do the same again as SES crews struggle to keep up with rescue requests.

Local tradesmen save man from submerged car

Two local tradesmen managed to save the driver of this car, who was trapped inside as it became submerged in water.

Among stories of devastation, it’s nice to hear a story of heroism

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Brand new music evolves with Country superstar

Adam Brand's 33 date national tour is underway.

Australia's Country favourite hits the road

Gig Guide: Big weekend of music ahead

John Paul Young plays Twin Towns on Saturday night.

What's happening on the Tweed?

MOVIE REVIEW: Ghost in the Shell honours its anime roots

SCARLETT Johansson is excellent in clever tribute to cult manga classic.

Kyle Sandilands blasts Markle’s sister

Samantha Grant — Meghan Markle’s half sister.

SHOCK jock hangs up on Meghan Markle’s sister during interview.

Married at First Sight: ‘We’re all too scared to say it’

Susan Rawlings says she’s concerned about the effects reality shows have on contestants.

Contestants and family members are concerned about MAFS's impact.

Ten backs George Calombaris amid pay fiasco

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Channel 10 says Calombaris's staff pay issues won’t hurt MasterChef.

Your school holiday movie guide

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

FILM critic Leigh Paatsch rates the movies on offer over the break.

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

Mark and Chris’ fine dining AFL-themed restaurant unsurprisingly tanks.

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Dance Academy doesn’t miss any of its steps

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

HIT teen series gets the big screen treatment.

Stunning Urban Town Homes

1 & 1A/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Duplex 3 2 2 $595,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND 8TH APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM Town Home 1 - $629,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, pool) Town Home 1a - $595,000 (3...

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND 8TH APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan...

Fantastic, Fully Refurbished Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 Offers Over...

A brilliant opportunity to own a beautifully refurbished duplex that's definitely priced to sell in the highly sought-after Southport/Chirn Park...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1650000 ...

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

An Elevated Family Home with a Private Bush Outlook

40 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 4 $450,000 ...

This three-bedroom timber home is nestled in a quiet street, oozing character, charm and an abundance of space. Functional and spacious, the open plan kitchen...

Perfectly Positioned Apartment - 850 Metres to Kirra Beach

4/22 Binya Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 1 1 $300,000

This property is perfect for anyone seeking a relaxed, beachside lifestyle or an excellent investment opportunity. - Two generous sized bedrooms both with built...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND 8TH APRIL 10:00 - 10:30AM On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for...

Beachside Family Home in Thriving Tugun

32 Morshead Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 1 1 $580,000 ...

Just 350 metres from the white sand of pristine Tugun Beach this three-bedroom abode offers ideal beachside living. Renovated both inside and out to create a...

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in an elevated location in the popular holiday destination Rainbow Bay. With the ocean on one side and the the river...

&#39;Currumbin Sands&#39; Apartment with Ocean Views and Direct Beach Access

99/955 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 2 1 $649,000

This stunning, two bedroom, two bathroom top floor apartment offers the perfect beachside lifestyle. Recently renovated the open plan living, dining and...

Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

27 Kintyre Crescent Banora Point.

Have a look at this week's feature property.

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Being beachside at Pottsville

House of the Week - 130 Overall Drive, Pottsville NSW.

Check out this week's feature property.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!