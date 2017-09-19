Forecast rain not enough to dampen risk: RFS

The Rural Fire Service has urged residents to heed the suspension of permits as very high fire dangers persist.

RESIDENTS have been urged to pay attention to the ongoing suspension on fire permits across the Tweed.

Far North Coast Rural Fire Service operations officer Inspector Bob Wilcox said the small amount of rain forecast for late this week would probably not be sufficient to dampen high fire dangers.

He said while there were no major incidents on the Tweed over the weekend, crews were still patrolling a blaze which had burnt through 350 hectares at Main Arm as very high fire dangers persist.

Insp Wilcox warned residents who ignored the suspension on permits could face significant fines.

Visit rfs.nsw.gov.au for updated fire danger information.