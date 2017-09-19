23°
News

Forecast rain not enough to dampen risk: RFS

The Rural Fire Service has urged residents to heed the suspension of permits as very high fire dangers persist.
The Rural Fire Service has urged residents to heed the suspension of permits as very high fire dangers persist. Barclay White
Liana Turner
by

RESIDENTS have been urged to pay attention to the ongoing suspension on fire permits across the Tweed.

Far North Coast Rural Fire Service operations officer Inspector Bob Wilcox said the small amount of rain forecast for late this week would probably not be sufficient to dampen high fire dangers.

He said while there were no major incidents on the Tweed over the weekend, crews were still patrolling a blaze which had burnt through 350 hectares at Main Arm as very high fire dangers persist.

Insp Wilcox warned residents who ignored the suspension on permits could face significant fines.

Visit rfs.nsw.gov.au for updated fire danger information.

Tweed Daily News
Man to face court over drunken crash

Man to face court over drunken crash

A Fingal Head man will face court after allegedly drink-driving at more than four times the legal limit

Four things to do on the Tweed this week

Karlee Robinson and Mitchell Hull at last weekend's fundraising event leading up to the 2017 Walk for Brain Cancer, which will be held along the Tweed Coast.

From fundraisers to free tax help, there's plenty to do on the Tweed

Fears for police safety amid staff shortage

FULL FAITH: Tweed-Byron Local Area Command Superintendent Wayne Starling said he has "complete confidence” in NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller's judgment on staffing.

An alleged attack has strengthened police officers' resolve

Leda joins tender in search for hospital site

The search for a new Tweed Hospital site has begun.

Plans are under way to meet the Tweed's growing health demands

Local Partners