Foreigner to rock GC 600

Don't miss Foreigner at the Gold Coast 600 this weekend.

THEY want to know what love is and they want the Gold Coast to show them.

Supercars fans are hot blooded enough for the iconic rock band Foreigner to want to rock the Gold Coast.

The band behind some of the biggest hits of the 1970s and 1980s is set to perform at the GC600 on Saturday night with +LIVE+ and Sheppard.

The trio of acts, who have all earned fans of all ages with their enduring pop gems and reputations for A-grade live shows, will headline the 600 Sounds concert at Broadwater Parklands.

Ahead of the concert Foreigner's bass player Jeff Pilson said the audience could expect an energetic performance.

"There is a feeling of connection (with the audience), it is a bit like a high," said Pilson, who has been with the band since 2004.

Founded in 1976, Foreigner has produced 16 top 40 hits in the US, including I Want to Know What Love Is, Waiting for a Girl Like You, Juke Box Hero, Urgent, Cold as Ice and Hot Blooded.

The Gold Coast show comes 40 years after Foreigner first toured Australia.

Pilson said he was enjoying his time down under.

"It is great, I love Australia ... This is one part of the world I could imagine living."

The show tops the program of sport and entertainment, parties and performances on race weekend from October 19-21.

US rockers +LIVE+, the band behind hits such as Lightening Crashes, I Alone and All Over You and Throwing Copper has been touring the world to rave reviews since its original line-up reunited last year.

Admission to the Broadwater Sounds concert is included in any same-day event ticket to the Gold Coast 600.

Tickets can be purchased at supercars.com/gold-coast/tickets.

Line-up

- Sheppard 6pm

- +Live+ 7.30pm

- Foreigner 9.15pm