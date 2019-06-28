Menu
Women are invited down to Pottsville on Saturday to take part in forest bathing.
News

Forest bathers soak up nature as Japanese craze hits Tweed

Michael Doyle
by
28th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
BECOMING one with nature and immersing yourself in the forest could be the perfect way to relax and unwind.

Forest bathing is a popular activity in Japan and has now hit Australian shores.

Kerri Mackenzie and her team will be hosting their first official all-female forest bathing session at Pottsville Environment Park on Saturday.

Mrs Mackenzie, who founded the Women's Forest Bathing Club, said contrary to popular belief, there was no water involved in the sessions.

"It does not involve removing your clothes or anything like that," she said.

The sessions involve women roaming the forest and gaining a sense of relaxation according to Mrs Mackenzie.

"We have been on this earth for so long and 99.9 percent of that was in nature and there is something about being in nature which is like coming home," she said.

"There is a disconnect in society now and we forget what it is like to be in the presence of other women."

The session will start at 9.30am and run for about an hour.

Women who wish to sign up to the bathing session are encouraged to go to Mrs Mackenzie's website.

