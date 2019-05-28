Former Aussie spinner gets ‘heartbreaking’ diagnosis

NSW cricketer Gavin Robertson at the SCG in 1999.

NSW cricketer Gavin Robertson at the SCG in 1999.

FORMER Australian Test spinner Gavin Robertson finds himself in the fight of his life after receiving a "heartbreaking" diagnosis.

Robertson's cricketing career was as up and down as they come, but the man who donned the baggy green four times now faces his toughest task.

After reportedly feeling unwell, Robertson went to the doctor to be checked out and within hours received the devastating news he had a brain cancer.

Robertson initially remained positive and hoped the tumour would be on the smaller side of the scale.

But speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Mat Thompson revealed the diagnosis hadn't gone as hoped and Robertson was in surgery.

"I want to wish our mate Gavin Robertson a happy birthday. I know he's had happier birthdays than the one he's experiencing right now," Thompson said.

"But he has a wonderfully supporting family, great friends and many well-wishers among the supporting public.

"Sadly, the news for Gav is not great.

"I told you a couple weeks back that he'd been feeling unwell with a variety of symptoms, which prompted him to go and seek advice from the great professor Doctor Charlie Teo and within hours he'd been diagnosed with a brain tumour and was in surgery.

Gavin Robertson back in his days with the NSW Blues. Picture: Mark Evans

"I received an update from Gavin's family last evening and it's bad news. Robbo is facing a very long fight.

"When one of the good guys is faced with a struggle like Gavin is, it's absolutely heartbreaking.

"When I heard the news of his diagnosis last night I was numb. He's a man who I've respected enormously for many years.

"He's in for the fight of his life."

Robertson's cricket career began in 1987 with the NSW Blues, where he struggled to land a spot in the team.

A move to Tasmania two seasons later helped boost his career and after several seasons he found himself back in NSW and helping the Blues claim the Sheffield Shield trophy in 1992-93.

He made his Test debut for Australia against India in 1998, claiming five wickets with his right-handed off-spin bowling.

After retiring from cricket in 2000, Robertson moved into the media and makes regular appearances on Fox Sports' Bill and Boz program.