Former Bronco and Origin star to visit Tweed schools

BRONCOS COMING: Former rugby league star Scott Prince will be at Tweed schools this Friday.

FORMER premiership winner and Queensland halfback Scott Prince will be visiting Tweed schools this Friday.

As part of the Beyond The Broncos' Girls Academy program, Prince will be on the Tweed mentoring young Indigenous girls on the value of school attendance.

The Brisbane Broncos initiative has had huge success in raising attendance and completion levels for female Indigenous students.

This Friday he will facilitate a workshop at Kingscliff High school, that will include participants of the program from Wollumbin and Murwillumbah high schools.

This term the program has been focussed on delivering the engaged student's education in financial literacy that will aid them right through their adult lives.

Prince said the visits were always full of fun but had a serious side to them.

"The Girls Academy provides culturally safe mentoring support to these students through a range of in-school and off-campus activities that support the girls to stay in school,” he said.

"Attendance is the key to improving achievement and Year 12 attainment, and last year the average attendance rate for Year 10 Indigenous kids enrolled in this program was 89 percent.

"We enjoy our trips down to the Tweed and are looking forward to checking in on the kids down there to see how they are doing.”

The Broncos also invest in the program at Tweed River and Banora Point high schools, as well as schools in Lismore with students right across years seven to 12.