Former child protection boss sacked for sexual harassment

Paul Jackson, the former Officer in Charge of the Gold Coast Child Protection Investigation Unit.

THE former boss of the Gold Coast's Child Protection Investigation Unit has been sacked for sexual harassment.

Senior Sergeant Paul Jackson was the subject of an internal affairs investigation in to allegations he sexually harassed female co-workers, including police officers, office administration staff and government department workers.

The Courier-Mail revealed the investigation last week with Snr Sgt Jackson due to face a hearing at the deputy-commissioner level.

The Queensland Police Service has today confirmed he has been dismissed from the force.