Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Former bikie in hot water after prison visit

by Luke Mortimer
19th Jun 2019 5:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A former Gold Coast bikie has been charged after what seemed like a harmless prison visit.

The Varsity Lakes man, 49, faced Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The heavyset man covered in tattoos appeared over videolink from Wolston Correctional Centre at Wacol.

He cannot be identified due to legal restrictions.

The man pleaded guilty to contravening the order on January 12 at the prison.

His criminal history was not made available to Magistrate Kay Philipson because of technological issues affecting the court's computers.

Appearing somewhat frustrated, Ms Philipson said she would "have to assume he's got none", referring to the man's record.

What should have been a harmless visit landed the former bikie in hot water.
What should have been a harmless visit landed the former bikie in hot water.

The man's daughter visited Wolston with another family member, breaching conditions of the order, the court was told.

Officers from Queensland Corrective Services told Queensland Police about the visit and the charge was laid.

Appearing without a lawyer, the man said he was "completely unaware" the visit would breach the order.

He was not able to say whether the order had since been amended to avoid similar problems arising from future visits.

Ms Philipson said the man did not pose any threat when the breach occurred.

He was convicted and not further punished.

More Stories

Show More
bikie court crime gold coast

Top Stories

    Housing development to be built minutes from new hospital

    premium_icon Housing development to be built minutes from new hospital

    News Nearly 100 homes will be built on land directly across from the site.

    • 19th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Mayor's scathing smackdown against Owen

    premium_icon Mayor's scathing smackdown against Owen

    Council News 'Take Back Tweed' campaign with Alan Jones riles mayor

    • 19th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    All your local news for the price of a coffee

    All your local news for the price of a coffee

    News If it happens on the Tweed, you'll know about it first with us

    • 19th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    ‘No words can describe the emptiness and heartbreak’

    premium_icon ‘No words can describe the emptiness and heartbreak’

    News Heartfelt tribute to man found "floating lifeless"