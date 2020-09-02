Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Image from Facebook Chen – also known as Scott – Czarnecki, 64, died in the allegedly deliberately lit fire at his rural property at Smiths Creek, on August 16. Mr Czarnecki was a former leader of the secretive religious sect Twelve Tribes in Picton that is known for its harsh disciplining of young children.
Image from Facebook Chen – also known as Scott – Czarnecki, 64, died in the allegedly deliberately lit fire at his rural property at Smiths Creek, on August 16. Mr Czarnecki was a former leader of the secretive religious sect Twelve Tribes in Picton that is known for its harsh disciplining of young children.
News

Former cult leader identified as murder victim

Aisling Brennan
2nd Sep 2020 9:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER controversial cult leader has been identified as the murder victim whose body was found in a house fire near Kyogle last month.

Emergency crews had been called to a rural property on Smiths Creek Rd, Smiths Creek, west of Kyogle on Sunday, August 16 after they received reports the home was well alight.

Local detectives, assisted by the State Crime Command, established Strike Force Kumulla to investigate the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire.

The body of Chen – also known as Scott – Czarnecki, 64, was found in the remnants of the home.

Mr Czarnecki was a former leader of the secretive religious sect Twelve Tribes in Picton, which was known for its harsh disciplining of young children.

The Daily Telegraph reports Mr Czarnecki moved to northern NSW after leaving the controversial sect about a decade ago.

It is understood he had been living in Smiths Creek.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has since been charged with murder, inappropriately interfering with a corpse and destroying property over the weekend.

Earlier this week, Magistrate Paul MacMahon granted forensic applications for the boy to undergo buccal swabs, which would collect DNA from the inside of his cheek, in order to assist the investigation.

The teen has been ordered to undergo the forensic testing within seven days.

He is also facing several separate charges and was on bail at the time of the alleged murder.

Magistrate MacMahon revoked the teen’s bail and adjourned all his matters to be heard at Lismore Children’s Court on October 30.

The teen has entered no formal pleas to any of his charges.

alleged murder kyogle lismore children's court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        Premium Content More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        News The $44 billion aged care industry is facing calls for its finances to be probed, as News Corp launches a campaign to dissect the failings exposed by COVID-19.

        'TRAUMATIC': Accused filmed overdose, sent to partner

        Premium Content 'TRAUMATIC': Accused filmed overdose, sent to partner

        News Man allegedly sent video to mother of his child GRAPHIC CONTENT

        Winter on Gold Coast continues worrying trend

        Premium Content Winter on Gold Coast continues worrying trend

        Weather A long-term weather trend has been repeated in winter 2020.

        Five reasons to keep border shut even when Qld wants it open

        Premium Content Five reasons to keep border shut even when Qld wants it open

        News You can tell a Queenslander by the way they can’t handle roundabouts