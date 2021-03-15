Former Gold Coast Titans star to contest drug supply charges

Former Gold Coast Titan and NRL player Michael Gordon has indicated he plans to contest drug supply charges. Pictured: Mr Gordon leaving the Tweed Heads Police Station after being arrested on November 21, 2020. Photo: Scott Powick​

An ex-NRL player accused of being in a drug supply circle has indicated through his lawyer that he will be contesting the charges against him.

Former Gold Coast Titans player Michael Gordon faces two counts of possessing a prohibited drug and two counts of taking part in supplying a prohibited drug.

The matter was mentioned before the Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday where defence lawyer Erin Garland indicated Mr Gordon would be pleading not guilty to the two supply charges.

Mr Gordon did not appear.

Ex NRL player Michael Gordon arrested at a home in Casuarina on drug supply charges. Source NSW Police

Magistrate Michael Dakin questioned if it was the type of drug that was in contest however Ms Garland could not indicate either way.

Mr Gordon was among seven people arrested last November in police raids targeting an alleged cross-border drug syndicate supplying cocaine and MDMA on the Gold and Tweed coasts.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Alex Thom told the court a brief would need to be ordered before the matter could be set down for hearing.

She said a hearing date would likely not be until November.

A brief was ordered to be ready by April 12 and the matter will next be before the court on May 3.