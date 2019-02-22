Former MAFS virgin’s extreme PDA

Matthew Bennett seen with his new girlfriend Annabelle. Picture: Matrix

From never having shared a bed with a woman, to packing on the PDA with his new girlfriend in the middle of Australia's most popular tourist hub, Married At First Sight former virgin Matthew Bennett is officially a new man.

The 29-year-old videographer from Brisbane, who lost his virginity to "wife" Lauren Huntriss on the Channel 9 show, has been pictured with his partner Annabelle strolling around Sydney's Circular Quay.

Actually they were doing a lot more than strolling.

The once shy virgin was snapped grabbing Annabelle's buttocks as the pair engaged in a hot and heavy make-out

He certainly ain’t a virgin anymore. Picture: Matrix

The vision is a far cry from Matthew saying he didn't think he was capable of such intense affection after Lauren expressed her need to be "dominated" while the pair were together on the show.

The pair were laughing a lot in the pictures. Picture: Matrix

Matthew and Lauren parted ways at the last commitment ceremony, after Matthew claimed he was no longer attracted to her.

Lauren has been very outspoken over the last week, saying the producers made her look like a "nympho" and that she felt used by her "husband".

On Thursday, Matthew debuted his new relationship during an interview on Today, revealing the unconventional way they had met.

This one’s being framed. Picture: Matrix

"We both met trying out for wrestling … like professional wrestling," Matthew told Georgie Gardner and Deborah Knight.

Annabelle, who is from the UK, admitted she hadn't heard of Married At First Sight before but had watched Matthew on the show.

"Well it's definitely been an experience," she said.

Lauren and Matthew in happier times. Picture: Lauren Huntriss/Instagram

"As things have unfolded everything has gotten a little bit crazy, but we've just had to be quite low key. I haven't wanted to ruin any storylines for people."

The couple, who have been together since last December, are currently living several hours apart but still manage to see each other a few times a week.

Married At First Sight continues this Sunday at 7pm on Channel 9.