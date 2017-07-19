Former Mayor says let's make murals a great attraction

MORE should be done to revamp Murwillumbah's murals and use them as showpiece attractions that bring in tourists and revitalise the town.

That is the view of former Tweed Mayor Max Boyd, who said the region could take inspiration from several cities where the concept has proven highly successful.

"It would reactivate interest in a project that could do great things for Murwillumbah as it has done in places such as Chemainus (Vancouver Island, Canada) and Sheffield (Tasmania),” he said.

Mr Boyd said Sheffield was known as Tasmania's Town of Murals while Chemainus was able to sell itself as a seaside community renowned for its Mural Project.

Both areas leverage off street-art to attract visitors and the former councillor said it was not far-fetched that Murwillumbah became a sought-after location to international and domestic visitors in a similar vein if the project was properly managed.

Mr Boyd, who won the Rod Murdoch medal in 1983 for his contribution to tourism, said in the Treasures of the Tweed Mural and the Ages of the Tweed Mural, the area had ready-made projects with potential waiting to be utilised.

"I've just spoken to Justine Elliot about community grants that may be available to help meet the costs of freshening up the section of the wall from in front of the (Murwillumbah) Services Club down to King St, and the grants range from between $2500 and $20,000,” he said.

"She's very interested in it and was supportive.”

Adrienne Weber, whose Earth Learning is currently raising funds to continue the Ages of the Tweed Community Mural on the river side of the levee wall, said she was supportive of the concept and knew the local art community would get behind it.

Tweed Shire Council Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry led calls in April for the council to develop "policy encouraging murals in the town which have a central theme of the natural environment”.