Former NRL bad boy Anthony Watts jailed, but walks free

FORMER NRL bad boy Anthony Watts has been sentenced to 12 months jail after assaulting an elderly man in northern NSW last year.

However, he will walk free from jail today.

The former Cronulla player will be allowed to serve his sentence in the community after Tweed Local Court Magistrate John Linden ordered Watts to be on an intensive corrections order.

The order will require Watts to live in NSW, be supervised by police and undertake courses.

He will also be required to undertake some community service.

Watts has been in custody since November last year after being charged with common assault and dangerous driving.

The offences involved waving a gun and assaulting a 73-year-old man outside a Murwillumbah business.

Watts was jailed for 12 months but will be free today. Regi Varghese

The assault took place because Watts believed the man had said something about his father but later conceded it was a misunderstanding.

Watts then drove away from the scene and failed to stop when he pursued by police.

The 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to the offences earlier this year.

In January, a court heard Watts was mentally ill and had been unwell at the time of the offences.

He appeared via video link from a Cessnock jail this morning and the court heard he was now medicated and his mental health had stabilised.

Mr Linden said he was a suitable candidate for an intensive corrections order because of his improved mental state.

Watts was also disqualified from driving for two years for the driving offences described by magistrate Linden as "unfortunate".

Outside court, lawyer for Watts, Andrew Moloney of Moloney MacCallum Lawyers said his client was happy to be being released from jail today.

In August last year, Watts was accused of assaulting another man at a Gold Coast wedding.

He has also been in court for domestic violence related offences.

Both matters are yet to be finalised.