Former NRL player Anthony Watts to stay behind bars

STRIFE: Anthony Watts last played NRL with the North Queensland Cowboys in 2010. (Photo Cameron Laird)

FORMER NRL bad boy Anthony Watts will stay behind bars until at least May 3 after a Tweed Heads magistrate refused to grant him bail.

The former Cowboys, Roosters and Sharks player appeared today on charges relating to an incident where he is alleged to have assaulted a 73-year-old man at South Murwillumbah last November before leading police on a chase.

Watts, 30, is expected to make his next appearance by audio-video link.

He was last in court for the matter on January 9.

His lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Lawyers, told News Corp at the time "there is a basis to argue (Watts) may have been suffering from a mental infirmity” when the incident occurred.

The matter was adjourned until today so lawyers could document his psychiatric history.

Mr MacCallum previously said Watts would begin seeing a psychiatrist while on remand and did not believe he was getting the "appropriate care he needs at the correctional centre”.