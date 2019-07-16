Former sniper charged after AFP raid

A CRACK ex-army sniper whose Gold Coast home was raided by Australian Border Force agents earlier this month has been charged with serious weapons offences and will face court next month.

Border Force and Queensland police officers swooped on the Paradise Point home of Afghanistan veteran Robert Marchment on July 4 amid the alleged discovery of explosives.

The street was sealed off and residents locked out for most of the day as ABF agents and plainclothes detectives scoured the Warrie Close residence.

The Courier-Mail can reveal that Marchment, who runs a feral animal extermination business, has now been charged with one count of unlawful possession of category R weapons and unlawful possession of a ballistic vest.

Category R weapons include fully automatic machine guns and submachine guns, electric antipersonnel devices (stun guns), silencers and 'bump stocks'.

He is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on August 8.

Marchment has declined to comment.

After he was revealed as the target of the raid, Marchment changed his Facebook profile which showed him brandishing and shooting guns, which are not the subject of the charge.

His profile said he liked 'back massages and anti-gunners' and that he managed Gold Coast Possum, Bush Turkey and Pest Animal Removal.

There was also a photo of his army certificate in fieldcraft as a sniper, with competencies including the ability to 'kill selected enemy targets with accurate fire' and 'wound or disable enemy targets with harassing fire'.