Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alexandra Rose Kobelke was busted trying to smuggle drugs while on a flight. Picture: Instagram
Alexandra Rose Kobelke was busted trying to smuggle drugs while on a flight. Picture: Instagram
Crime

Former stripper jailed after find in bra

21st Nov 2019 9:51 AM

A YOUNG Sydney woman who trafficked large quantities of ice and cocaine on flights between the city and Hobart packed the drugs in vacuum-sealed bags to hide their smell.

Alexandra Rose Kobelke, 26, was on Wednesday sentenced to two years and eight months in jail for her part in a large-scale drug trafficking operation. She made 13 plane trips between Sydney and Hobart in a little more than a year from December 10, 2017.

Kobelke brought "wholesale quantities" of the drugs into Hobart and returned to Sydney with large sums of money.

She worked for other people and was promised money or drugs for making each trip but didn't receive a share of the profits.

Alexandra Rose Kobelke being led into court.
Alexandra Rose Kobelke being led into court.

On nine of the flights she bought tickets under a false name. "Although Ms Kobelke was a worker rather than an entrepreneur, this is a serious case of trafficking," Justice Alan Blow told Hobart Supreme Court. Justice Blow said it was impossible to determine exactly how much money Kobelke transported but it was in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Alexandra Kobelke was sentenced this week to two years and eight months in jail for her part in a large-scale drug trafficking operation.
Alexandra Kobelke was sentenced this week to two years and eight months in jail for her part in a large-scale drug trafficking operation.

On a trip in January last year, Kobelke, from Punchbowl, was arrested at Sydney Airport with $40,000 worth of ice and 54 grams of cocaine worth $16,000 in her possession. At her Sydney apartment, police found $4000, which has been forfeited to the state.

Alexandra Rose Kobelke is from Punchbowl. Picture: Instagram
Alexandra Rose Kobelke is from Punchbowl. Picture: Instagram

Kobelke was involved in dealing the drugs and also packed the illegal substances using cryovac vacuum-sealed bags.

She pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance and will have to serve 16 months behind bars before being eligible for parole. Kobelke's sentence has been backdated to March.

Kobelke had $150,000 of methamphetamine, cocaine and ecstasy on her when arrested.
Kobelke had $150,000 of methamphetamine, cocaine and ecstasy on her when arrested.
Kobelke made 13 plane trips between Sydney and Hobart in a little more than a year from December 10, 2017. Picture: Instagram
Kobelke made 13 plane trips between Sydney and Hobart in a little more than a year from December 10, 2017. Picture: Instagram

More Stories

Show More
cocaine drug runner drug smuggling ice stripper

Just In

    Uber driver facing rape charge

    Uber driver facing rape charge
    • 21st Nov 2019 12:44 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sections of the Pacific Hwy at Tweed Heads set to close for works

        Sections of the Pacific Hwy at Tweed Heads set to close for...

        News Sections of the Pacific Hwy between Darlington and Kennedy drives will be closed at night for vegetation clearing

        Hastings Point holiday park wins industry’s highest accolade

        premium_icon Hastings Point holiday park wins industry’s highest accolade

        Business A Hastings Point holiday resort has won the highest accolade a business can achieve...

        NSW firefighter's warning to drivers over 'regular' issue

        NSW firefighter's warning to drivers over 'regular' issue

        News A NSW firefighter has a timely warning for drivers as bushfires continue to rip...

        Banora Point man guides police to his stash

        premium_icon Banora Point man guides police to his stash

        Crime A Banora Point man who was caught growing marijuana plants in his backyard said it...