Former Test prop considering shock retirement

Boyd has struggled since he joined the Titans. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

Boyd has struggled since he joined the Titans. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

FORMER Kangaroos prop Shannon Boyd is contemplating walking away from the Gold Coast to become a farmer in a move which would take Broncos gun David Fifita on step closer to the Titans.

News Corp can reveal Boyd is considering quitting the NRL after falling out of favour with Titans coach Justin Holbrook.

The departures of Boyd and off-contract hooker Nathan Peats will help the Titans free up salary cap space to sign Fifita to a $5 million deal.

Jarrod Wallace is another Titans player who has struggled this year but like Boyd has two years left on his current deal.

The 28-year-old played the last of his six Queensland matches as recently as last year but hasn't been able to make the Titans side since Round 3.

The Dragons have inquired about getting Wallace to the club immediately to beef up their depleted forward stocks. He has been recalled to play the Broncos on Saturday.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The Titans are in the midst of huge changes to their forward pack. Former Blues hooker Peats is off-contact and can't find a spot while Jai Arrow will join the Rabbitohs next year.

They have signed Tino Fa'asuamaleaui for next season and are looking at Brisbane's David Fifita and Newcastle's Herman Ese'ese.

The 125kg Boyd has struggled to adapt to the fast-paced NRL since the introduction of the six-again rule and is at long odds to pull on a Titans jersey again.

Boyd, who drives a beefed up Toyota Landcruiser ute, is a country boy at heart and wants to return to his hometown of Cowra in New South Wales to work in the family livestock business.

But he has a huge financial consideration to make.

Boyd played for Australia in 2016. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Boyd signed a $2.4 million four-year contract with the Titans from 2019-2022 and is not even halfway through the deal.

He can see out the contract and spend the next two-and-a-half years in reserve grade with the possibility of making the odd appearance in the NRL.

Boyd, 27, is hoping to broker a deal with the Titans to receive a payout to leave the club immediately.

Any payout would be included in the Gold Coast's salary cap for the next two seasons, leaving the Titans with a delicate decision to make.

Titans CEO Steve Mitchell refused to comment on the situation.

Boyd has failed to recapture his Raiders form. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images.

Boyd was one of the NRL's top props in 2016 and played four Tests for the Kangaroos.

Former Titans coach Garth Brennan splashed out huge money to bring him to the Gold Coast from Canberra, but he has only managed 14 games in two seasons after suffering a shoulder injury last year.

Boyd played one game following the COVID-19 lockdown and hasn't been sighted in the NRL since.

There was talk he could join the Dragons to replace England-bound James Graham and be closer to home, but that appears unlikely.