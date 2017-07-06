Former The Voice contestant stands tall

Former The Voice contestant Cecilia Brandolini won Tweed's Battle of the Bands competition

A FORMER The Voice Australia contestant has claimed this year's Tweed Battle of the Bands title.

In a bumper final at Cudgen Leagues Club on June 23, Northern Rivers' songstress Cecilia Brandolini showed her class to claim the title from Robina's alternative pop group Bligh in second and Gold Coast blues rockers Stingin' Rogers in third.

In its seventh year, the competition which features two heats followed by a final, awards a winner with prime performance slots at next year's Byron Bluesfest's busking competition and 2017's Buskers By the Creek in Currumbin.

Brandolini took the title and both slots on the back of effortless performance and soaring vocals which captivated judges throughout.

"The Battle's organisers would like to thank all their supporters, judges, volunteers and bands for entering this year's competition,” committee member Jenny Unwin said.

Unwin said competitors took it to another level throughout the competition, with regular strong performances from all artists and groups throughout.

One such group to make their mark was Kingscliff duo Bronte and Tom, whose acoustic originals and vocals proved a hit with the crowd during their heat two performances in early June.

Although a relative newcomer to the music scene, Unwin said Bronte's haunting qualities echoed those of Fleetwood Mac superstar Stevie Nicks.

Kingscliff duo Bronte and Tom competed in Tweed's Battle of the Bands. Contributed

She said that judges were so impressed, they awarded Bronte and Tom a performance slot at Cudgen Surf Life Saving Club in August alongside Fingal reggae group Third Stone, who competed in heat two, and finalist Maple from Byron Bay.

Maple, who performed strongly in the final, are made up of Brandolini's younger sisters, Bridget and Monica, who proved that the next generation of music is in good hands.

The competition was held at Cudgen Leagues Club for the first time and the final featured a 50/50 split of male and female performers which pleased organisers.

Unwin said Battle of the Bands looked forward to offering another crop of talented young musicians with a pathway into the industry in future events.

"This year showed that there are so many talented young performers just waiting for an opportunity,” she said.