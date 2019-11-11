‘Fortunate to survive’: Army veteran reflects on career

Retired Major Matina Jewell proudly wearing her war medals she received during her 15-year career with the Australian Defence Force at the Kingscliff Remembrance Day service.

IN A split second retired Major Matina Jewell went from monitoring a peace agreement in southern Lebanon to being in the centre of a war.

It was July 2006 and Maj Jewell and her team were posted to a patrol base at the junction of Israel, Lebanon and Syria as Australian representatives with the United Nations.

But just two weeks before Maj Jewell was meant to fly home to Australia, Hezbollah started a war with Israel.

"We had fighter jets bombing us, attack helicopters, tanks, artillery - it was a sudden transition into a war zone as unarmed peacekeepers," Maj Jewell said.

"It was the biggest challenge of my career."

Maj Jewell said after two days of "so many near misses" she was tasked to command a convoy of armoured personnel carriers to the United Nations headquarters at Tyre, Lebanon.

She said the two hour trip took two days because they were surrounded by heavy fire from both Hezbollah and Israel.

"Israel had commenced its ground invasion into southern Lebanon," she said.

"There was a lot of fighting along the border and I was injured about 30 minutes out of headquarters.

"I was thrown into the bullet proof windscreen of my armoured vehicle which fractured and crushed five vertebrae and I had a heap of internal injuries.

"But I had bigger problems on my hands at that stage, so I got the convoy into headquarters.

"But during this particular war, all the medevac processes failed.

"I then spent two days on a tiled floor with no pain relief while we were still getting bombed by Israel."

Maj Jewell was taken by a ship 20 hours across the Mediterranean Sea to Cyprus.

"Thankfully there was a doctor on-board that ship so I did get some pain relief for that transit.

"After I left patrol base Khiam, an Israeli fighter jet fired another 1000 pound aerial bomb that was a direct hit on the bunker of the base which instantly killed all of my teammates.

"If I hadn't been injured I would have died at the base.

"I was very fortunate to survive that war."

Today, she reflected on her 15-year career in the army at the Kingscliff Remembrance Day service and asked the community to remember those who had fallen.

"For me it's a really important day to remember those who have gone before us and have given us this incredible country that we live in and many of us take for granted.

"Things like our security in this country and life in general.

"We owe that to our service men and women from generations before."